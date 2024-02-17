Garden City Realty celebrates its 2023 Agents of the Year

By: Garden City Realty

-- Lee Hewitt, Broker-in-Charge of Garden City Realty, is pleased to announce Drew Dellinger was named Garden City Realty's 2023 Top Producer of the Year, Listing Agent of the Year, Selling Agent of the Year, Listing Transactions Agent of the Year, Total Transactions Agent of the Year, Leading RE Outgoing Transactions Agent of the Year, Leading RE Incoming Transactions Agent of the Year, CRM Selling Agent of the Year, CRM Listing Agent of the Year, and Total CRM Transactions Agent of the Year.Douglas Morris was named Top Selling Transactions of the Year, and Dual Transactions Agent of the Year.In an awards ceremony held on February 3, at Wahoos Fish House in Murrells Inlet, Garden City Realty announced its 2023 Agent of the Year award winners.Norm Clay was recognized as a Garden City Realty Silver Club Member for his outstanding 2023 MLS ranking within the top 25% of total MLS sales volume.Jacob Carbaugh was awarded Top Leading RE Incoming Transactions of the Year.Drew Dellinger was recognized as a Garden City Realty Platinum Club Member for his outstanding 2023 MLS ranking within the top 5% of total MLS sales volume. Likewise, he was awarded Top Producer of the Year, Listing Agent of the Year, Selling Agent of the Year, Listing Transactions Agent of the Year, Total Transactions Agent of the Year, Leading RE Outgoing Transactions Agent of the Year, Leading RE Incoming Transactions Agent of the Year, CRM Selling Agent of the Year, CRM Listing Agent of the Year, and Total CRM Transactions Agent of the Year.June Hiller was recognized as a Garden City Realty Gold Club Member for her outstanding 2023 MLS ranking within the top 25% of total MLS sales volume. She was also awarded Top GCR Rental Referral Agent of the Year.Brent Jackson was recognized as a Garden City Realty Silver Club Member for his outstanding 2023 MLS ranking within the top 25% of total MLS sales volume. Likewise, he was awarded CRM Selling Agent of the Year.Douglas Morris was recognized as a Garden City Realty Gold Club Member for his outstanding 2023 MLS ranking within the top 15% of total MLS sales volume. Likewise, he was awarded Top Selling Transactions of the Year, and Dual Transactions Agent of the Year.Jean Schmaus was recognized as a Garden City Realty Gold Club Member for her outstanding 2023 MLS ranking within the top 15% of total MLS sales volume.Streett Property Consultants was recognized as a Garden City Realty Platinum Club Member for their outstanding 2023 MLS ranking within the top 5% of total MLS sales volume.Drew Streett was awarded Top Luxury Portfolio Listing Agent of the Year and Top Luxury Portfolio Selling Agent of the Year.The Wave Team was recognized as a Garden City Realty Silver Club Member for their outstanding 2023 MLS ranking within the top 25% of total MLS sales volume.Brian White was recognized as a Garden City Realty Silver Club Member for his outstanding 2023 MLS ranking within the top 25% of total MLS sales volume.All statistics are based on active agents within MLS with sales between January 1 and December 31, 2023.Historically, of active firms with sales between Jan. 1, 2004 - Dec. 31, 2023, Garden City Realty has maintained an overall MLS ranking within the top 2% and has had more than $1.38 billion in total sales volume for the Grand Strand area since 2001. Additionally, Garden City Realty ranks as the No. 1 real estate office in Surfside Beach, Garden City Beach, and Murrells Inlet (MLS areas 26, 27, 28, 29, & 40) with sales between Jan. 1, 2004 - Dec. 31, 2023. It includes more than $1.08 billion in real estate sales, nearly $44 million more than our closest competitor.Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, is a full-service Garden City Beach, South Carolina-based real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rentals, and vacation property management services. Open Monday through Sunday from 9-5 p.m. or available 24/7 online by visiting www.GardenCityRealty.com. Garden City Realty is voted the Best Vacation Rental Company, Best Property Management Company, and Best Real Estate Company on the Grand Strand.For more information about Garden City Realty, visit GardenCityRealty.com.