Garden City Realty names top agents of December and Q4 2023

-- Garden City Realty has announced that Burton Dixon is the Top Selling Agent and Drew Streett is the Top Listing Agent for December, while Drew Dellinger is the Top Selling Agent and Jean Schmaus is the Top Listing Agent of the quarter.With nearly $3 million in sales in 2023, Dixon ranks within the top 33 percent of total MLS sales volume for the Grand Strand Market. This includes five transactions with an average sale price of $584,600. Dixon joined the Garden City Realty sales department in March 2023 with more than 10 years experience selling homes for his family's construction company and building and selling spec homes.Dixon is available at 843-446-1735 or BDixon@GardenCityRealty.com.With more than $16.2 million in sales in 2023, representing 31 transactions with an average sale price of $523,490, Streett Property Consultants currently ranks within the top four percent of total MLS sales volume for the Grand Strand market. Of that total, Streett has more than $11 million in sales.Streett has been with GCR since 2001, holds the Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) designation, and has held many state and local REALTOR® association leadership positions. He served as the 2019 South Carolina REALTORS® (SCR) President and is the 2020 SCR REALTOR® of the Year. In addition, he is the 2022 recipient of SCR's Distinguished Service Award, a program that recognizes REALTOR® members and Executive Officers who have made outstanding and ongoing voluntary commitments to SCR. In 2023, he was awarded the REALTOR® Advocate Award from SCR, given annually to a REALTOR® member who demonstrates consistent effort and unwavering commitment as an advocate for the real estate industry.Streett Property Consultants was named Best Real Estate Team in The Sun News annual 2023 Best of the Beach awards.Streett is available at 843-615-6019 or Drew@StreettPropertyConsultants.com.With more than $19.2 million in sales year-to-date, Dellinger ranks within the top three percent of total MLS sales volume for the Grand Strand market. This includes 39 transactions with an average sale price of $494,286.Dellinger holds the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) certification. He specializes in vacation, investment, and residential properties and is a top-reviewed 5-star agent by past clients.Dellinger is available at 843-446-2893 or Drew@EmailDrew.com.With more than $7.5 million in sales year-to-date, Schmaus ranks within the top 13 percent of total MLS sales volume for the Grand Strand market. This includes 15 transactions with an average sale price of $501,77.Schmaus has been with Garden City Realty since February 2009 and has been a full-time Grand Strand broker for more than 32 years. She holds the Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) and Seniors Real Estate Specialist® (SRES®) designations.Schmaus is available at 843-446-6645 or JSchmaus@GardenCityRealty.com.Garden City Realty REALTORS are members of the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS, the South Carolina Association of Realtors, and the National Association of REALTORS. All 2023 statistics are based on active agents within MLS, with sales between January 1 and December 31, 2023.Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, Inc. is a full-service Garden City Beach, South Carolina-based real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rentals, and vacation property management services. Garden City Realty is voted the Best Vacation Rental Company, Best Property Management Company, and Best Real Estate Company on the Grand Strand.