Noted Educator and Author Dr. Robert A. Neimeyer to Host Writing through Grief Webinar
Free Information Session focuses on writing through bereavement.
By: National Widowers' Organization , Inc.
Dr. Neimeyer will talk about techniques used from his writing for well-being work and will mention some of distinctive observations about men involved in his therapeutic writing groups.
Robert A. Neimeyer, PhD, directs the Portland Institute for Loss and Transition, a global online graining institute in grief therapy, and maintains an active consulting and coaching practice. Neimeyer has published over 600 journal articles and book chapters as well as 35 books, including New Techniques of Grief Therapy and The Handbook of Grief Therapies and serves as Editor of Death Studies. He is currently working to advance a more adequate theory of grieving as a meaning-making process.
Dr. Neimeyer will be joined by griever and National Widowers' Organization Board member Joe Walko, who lost his wife. Joe used blogging and writing as a coping tool, culminating in two books. The workshop will conclude with 15 minutes for Q and A.
For more information contact info@nationalwidowers.org.
The National Widowers' Organization (https://nationalwidowers.org), a 501c3 non-profit corporation dedicated to and promoting support for grieving men and their families through public awareness, education, research, and advocacy. Visit the National Widowers' Organization, website at nationalwidowers.org or our Men's Grief Network website at mensgriefnetwork.org. Contact us by email at info@nationalwidowers.org for more information.
Contact
Frederick Spero, Executive Director
***@nationalwidowers.org
