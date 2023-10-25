Follow on Google News
Eric Washington, Noted Author to Host Webinar About the Loss of a Child
Partners with the National Widowers' Organization for Webinar
By: National Widowers' Organization , Inc.
Noted author, Eric Washington (https://www.ekwashington.com/
This webinar will focus on Eric Washington's experience of the sudden death of his child. He will share with you the impact of this loss on him, how his faith keeps him going and what the holidays have been like for him since this unspeakable loss. This talk will be moderated by Joe Walko, a member of the National Widowers' Organization Board of Directors and a griever himself, who has also facilitated men's grief groups. Joe will offer helpful tips on how to get through a painful time of the year for those who are grieving.
When: October 25, 2023 @ 8:30-9:15pm EST
Where: Zoom
Cost: Free
Contact
Frederick Spero, Executive Director
***@nationalwidowers.org
