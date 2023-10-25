Eric Washington, Noted Author to Host Webinar About the Loss of a Child

Partners with the National Widowers' Organization for Webinar

By: National Widowers' Organization , Inc.

Frederick Spero, Executive Director

Frederick Spero, Executive Director

-- The National Widowers' Organization, a nonprofit formed in 2009 to help men deal with grief, announces a free webinar on October 25about, "NAVIGATING THE HOLIDAYS AS A GRIEVING FATHER."Noted author, Eric Washington (https://www.ekwashington.com/copy-of-about-the-author), will share his story about a son that died at the age of 23 due to asthma, which Eric also suffers from. He describes his grief as having good and bad days, relying on his work and his faith to keep him going and states "Glory be to God, I will continue to live life to the fullest because one day, we will all be called back home". Eric was inspired to write a book about his grief, Getting Back Up After the Death of A Child (https://www.amazon.com/Getting-Back-After-Death-Child/dp/B0BQ9NGSTQ), to share his own experiences in the hopes that it will help others walking a path that no parent can fathom walking.This webinar will focus on Eric Washington's experience of the sudden death of his child. He will share with you the impact of this loss on him, how his faith keeps him going and what the holidays have been like for him since this unspeakable loss. This talk will be moderated by Joe Walko, a member of the National Widowers' Organization Board of Directors and a griever himself, who has also facilitated men's grief groups. Joe will offer helpful tips on how to get through a painful time of the year for those who are grieving.When: October 25, 2023 @ 8:30-9:15pm ESTWhere: ZoomCost: Free