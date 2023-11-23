Follow on Google News
National Widowers Organization Announces Appointment of Eric Washington to the Board of Directors
By: National Widowers' Organization , Inc.
Dr. Sherry Schachter, Vice-chair of the National Widowers' Organization says about the addition, "I am so pleased that Eric joined our Board. He brings unique capabilities and experience to us as we move towards helping more men dealing with the loss of a loved one. Our added outreach to men who have lost a child will be aided by his addition to our organization. I know Eric will be instrumental in helping us achieve success in helping grieving fathers."
Mr. Washington, artfully wrote about the loss of his son in, "Getting Back Up After The Death Of A Child." The well received book, published in March 2023, documents how his son's passing forever impacted his family's life and how he continues to navigate his grief.
About the new position on The National Widowers' Organization Board of Directors, Mr. Washington commented, "I'm really excited about the position and a chance to help others with their grief. Thanks for the opportunity."
