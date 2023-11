National Widowers Organization Announces Appointment of Eric Washington to the Board of Directors

By: National Widowers' Organization , Inc.

Frederick Spero, Executive Director

***@nationalwidowers.org Frederick Spero, Executive Director

-- The National Widowers' Organization, a nonprofit formed in 2009 to help men deal with grief, announces the appointment of Eric Washington, to the Board of Directors.Dr. Sherry Schachter, Vice-chair of the National Widowers' Organization says about the addition, "I am so pleased that Eric joined our Board. He brings unique capabilities and experience to us as we move towards helping more men dealing with the loss of a loved one. Our added outreach to men who have lost a child will be aided by his addition to our organization. I know Eric will be instrumental in helping us achieve success in helping grieving fathers."Mr. Washington, artfully wrote about the loss of his son in, "Getting Back Up After The Death Of A Child." The well received book, published in March 2023, documents how his son's passing forever impacted his family's life and how he continues to navigate his grief.About the new position on The National Widowers' Organization Board of Directors, Mr. Washington commented, "I'm really excited about the position and a chance to help others with their grief. Thanks for the opportunity."The National Widowers' Organization ( http://www.nationalwidowers.org/ ), a 501c3 non-profit is dedicated to understanding and promoting support for grieving men and their families through public awareness, education, research, and advocacy. Visit the National Widowers' Organization, website at nationalwidowers.org (http://www.nationalwidowers.org/)or our Men's Grief Network website at mensgriefnetwork.org . Contact us by email at info@nationalwidowers.org for more information.