National Widowers' Organization Announces Author AJ Coleman Joins Board of Directors
The National Widowers' Organization, a nonprofit formed in 2009 to help men deal with grief, announces the appointment of Alan J. (AJ) Coleman, MBA, CAMS, CFE, to the Board of Directors.
AJ Coleman lost his wife when their daughter was sixteen months old. The experience led AJ to author, "Keep Those Feet Moving" a book with his story of loss and provides his widower's 8-step guide to coping with grief and thriving against all odds.
About the new position on The National Widowers' Organization Board of Directors, Mr. Coleman commented, "I am humbled and gracious to join National Widower's Organization. Although men in grief tend not to share their thoughts and feelings, there is a tremendous opportunity to bridge that gap. As a board member, I look forward to sharing new grief perspectives to help those cope and overcome grief. While loved ones may have physically departed from us, they are always with us, you just have to learn to look for their signs."
Frederick Spero, Executive Director
***@nationalwidowers.org
