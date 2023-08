National Widowers' Organization Announces Author AJ Coleman Joins Board of Directors

The National Widowers' Organization, a nonprofit formed in 2009 to help men deal with grief, announces the appointment of Alan J. (AJ) Coleman, MBA, CAMS, CFE, to the Board of Directors.

By: National Widowers' Organization, Inc.

Contact

Frederick Spero, Executive Director

***@nationalwidowers.org Frederick Spero, Executive Director

End

-- Dr. Sherry Schachter, Vice-chair of the National Widowers' Organization says about the addition, "I am so pleased that AJ joined our Board. He brings new and insightful experiences to us as we move to help bereaved men dealing with raising children after the loss of their spouse. They and their families face many challenges resulting from the profoundly life changing impact of the death of their loved one. AJ's experience and capabilities will help us address these needs."AJ Coleman lost his wife when their daughter was sixteen months old. The experience led AJ to author, "Keep Those Feet Moving" a book with his story of loss and provides his widower's 8-step guide to coping with grief and thriving against all odds.About the new position on The National Widowers' Organization Board of Directors, Mr. Coleman commented, "I am humbled and gracious to join National Widower's Organization. Although men in grief tend not to share their thoughts and feelings, there is a tremendous opportunity to bridge that gap. As a board member, I look forward to sharing new grief perspectives to help those cope and overcome grief. While loved ones may have physically departed from us, they are always with us, you just have to learn to look for their signs."The National Widowers' Organization ( http://www.nationalwidowers.org/ ), a 501c3 non-profit is dedicated to understanding and promoting support for grieving men and their families through public awareness, education, research, and advocacy. Visit the National Widowers' Organization, website at nationalwidowers.org (http://www.nationalwidowers.org/)or our Men's Grief Network website at mensgriefnetwork.org . Contact us by email at info@nationalwidowers.org for more information.