San Jose Chamber of Commerce announces 2024 Community Impact Award Recipients
Awards to be given at tonight's annual Inaugural, a signature Chamber event
By: San Jose Chamber of Commerce
"Each of our award recipients represent the best that San Jose has to offer," said Leah Toeniskoetter, Chamber president & ceo. "At the heart of our community is a network of energizing, dedicated individuals and businesses that strive to make San Jose a better place to live and work. Today, we are proud to honor the impactful work of these great leaders."
Business of the Year: Adobe
With the opening of the company's 18-story Founders Tower in March 2023, Adobe's has firmly established its San Jose headquarters by doubling its office space. As one of Silicon Valley's largest employers, Adobe continues to grow its local workforce, and the company eventually plans to employ 7,000 people in Downtown San Jose. Adobe continually supports local nonprofits and was ranked #6 on Silicon Valley Business Journal's 2023 list of Corporate Philanthropists. Most recently, The San José Public Art Program in association with Adobe, commissioned the creation of hand-forged artwork for the loading dock at Adobe's new Almaden Tower.
Non-Profit of the Year: Breakthrough Silicon Valley
Breakthrough Silicon Valley (BTSV) is a college pathway program that prepares highly motivated students from under-resourced communities to become first-generation college graduates and the next generation of leaders, educators, and advocates for equity. Working in the Silicon Valley since 2002, Breakthrough elevates communities by providing the tools and support systems students and families need to build a road to college and beyond, reaching more than five hundred students and forty young educators every year. Of the 2,100+ students served by Breakthrough so far, 99% of graduates have enrolled in college. Looking ahead, Breakthrough's Vision 2025 initiative aims to bolster its peer-mentorship approach, extend its impact, and crystallize Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion into the DNA of the organization.
Business Executive of the Year: Thang Do
A vigorous advocate for Downtown San Jose, nationally-recognized architect, and Vietnamese American community leader, Thang Do led Aedis Architects—a San Jose-based architectural firm specializing in the design of educational institutions—
Leadership San Jose Alumni of the Year: Chris Wilder
Chris Wilder's 40-year career in the public benefit sector began as a consumer activist (Fund for Public Interest Research, 1990-1996), running the Vanished Children's Alliance (1996-1999), a national missing children's agency, leading City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley – the nation's premiere AmeriCorps program (1999-2003), then joining the VMC Foundation where he served the public health community for 18 years as Executive Director, bringing in more than $100 million for Santa Clara County's public healthcare system. In 2008, he was a driving force behind the campaign for Measure A, which generated $840 million to build VMC's Sobrato Pavilion, as well as a Downtown San Jose health center. After suffering from a stroke in 2021 and subsequently retiring, his impact on the community continues as he proudly serves on the boards of NorCal SCI and the Stroke Awareness Foundation.
About the San Jose Chamber of Commerce
Serving the San Jose metro region as the leading voice of business since 1886, the San Jose Chamber of Commerce is one of the oldest and most respected chambers on the West Coast. A catalyst for business growth and development, the Chamber is a convener of leaders and influencers, a champion for a stronger economy, and focused on strengthening the quality of life in one of the most significant regions in the world. The Chamber is committed to building a board and membership that is value-based, diverse, and participatory. To learn more, visit https://sjchamber.com/
