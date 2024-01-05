Follow on Google News
Free Webinar on Understanding AI's Place in a PLM Environment
This presentation is part of CIMdata's educational webinar series.
By: CIMdata
Without a doubt, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) is the innovation engine for product manufacturing businesses as it helps orchestrate the creation, maintenance, and reuse of digital assets central to developing new products and services. In recent years, the Internet of Things (IoT) has begun to foster end-to-end lifecycle connectivity in PLM, leading to unprecedented growth in structured and unstructured product-related data that can augment human intelligence through appropriate analysis.
As a result, we can now leverage the big data flowing within PLM and across adjacent enterprise solutions to explore new PLM-related Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. This exploration promises to bring superior products and related services to markets faster and cheaper.
This free webinar will delve into the emergence of these transformative topics and more. Join us for an insightful discussion on how these advancements are shaping the future of PLM, bringing about a paradigm shift in how we conceive, develop, and bring products to market faster and more economically.
Attendees will:
People from multiple levels of an organization will find the information in this webinar pertinent and valuable. Executives responsible for PLM initiatives, those responsible for digital transformation, PLM team leaders, PLM team members, PLM users, product managers, IT leadership, PLM solution providers, or anyone else who wants to understand AI trends and status within the global PLM industry will benefit from attending.
