Botanical-Be Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall update
Botanical-Be Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Kuka Flex Forte, Reumo Flex (caplets) and Artri King (tablets). Due to Presence of Undeclared Diclofenac
By: botanical-be
Risk Statement: Consumption of undeclared diclofenac could result in serious adverse events that include cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, renal, and anaphylaxis in patients taking concomitant NSAIDs and/or anticoagulants, such as Warfarin, in those who have allergies to diclofenac, or those with underlying cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, renal, and hepatic illnesses. To date, Botanical-Be has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.
These tainted products are marketed as a dietary supplement for relief of pain and inflammation associated with arthritis and are packaged as followed:
Botanical-Be is notifying its customers via email and is arranging for the return of all recalled products. Consumers in possession of these products should cease usage immediately and return them to the place of purchase.
For any queries related to this recall, consumers can contact Botanical-Be by phone at (915) 412-6237 or by e-mail at botanical.be@
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
