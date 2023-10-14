Follow on Google News
CleanConnect.ai wins the 2023 Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge
The winning innovation from CleanConnect.ai creates AI for 24/7 monitoring, exception management, and transparency for oil & gas. David Conley, CEO of CleanConnect.ai says, "We are deeply honored to be recognized by the CCIA with the 2023 Clean Tech Award. At CleanConnect.ai, our commitment goes beyond technology. It's about pioneering a future where innovation and environmental stewardship go hand in hand. This award isn't just a testament to our team's relentless dedication but an affirmation that our trajectory towards cleaner, more sustainable operations in the energy sector is not only necessary but celebrated. Here's to forging a future where technology fuels not just our industries, but the preservation of our planet."
"We were thrilled with the caliber of the presentations and how well the teams addressed the challenges posed by our sponsors," said Laura Hickernell, CCIA's executive director. " There were some exceptional pitches this year, and we appreciate the partnerships that make this program possible. CCIA looks forward to planning further Cleantech Challenges for 2024, including in the Aviation industry."
The 2023 Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge was produced in partnership with an internationally recognized team of industry leaders including bpx energy, Ovintiv, ConocoPhillips, Chevron, Altira, the Canadian Consulate General of Denver, Holzer Patel Drennan, Colorado School of Mines, the Colorado Energy Office, Holland & Hart and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
CCIA developed the successful Cleantech Challenge model, firstly for the Oil & Gas industry, now in its tenth year. As a result, CCIA has expanded into other industries including commercial vehicles and mining, and plans to produce an Aviation Cleantech Challenge in 2024.
About CCIA
Founded in 2008, Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) is a statewide organization dedicated to promoting Colorado's cleantech industries. CCIA impacts Colorado's policies, people, products and programs that drive expansion of a cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and secure energy economy. Through advocacy, public policy leadership, development and education, CCIA works to ensure that Colorado is a global cleantech leader. For more information, visit https://coloradocleantech.com
