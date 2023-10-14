 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Cleantech Challenge
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2023
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Follow on Google News

CleanConnect.ai wins the 2023 Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge

By:
 
DENVER - Oct. 18, 2023 - PRLog -- Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) awarded U.S. company CleanConnect.ai first place at the tenth annual Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge on October 11, 2023. Second place went to Renewell Energy and third place went to Prabhu Energy Labs. The program connects clean energy and technology businesses to the oil and natural gas industry.

The winning innovation from CleanConnect.ai creates AI for 24/7 monitoring, exception management, and transparency for oil & gas. David Conley, CEO of CleanConnect.ai says, "We are deeply honored to be recognized by the CCIA with the 2023 Clean Tech Award. At CleanConnect.ai, our commitment goes beyond technology. It's about pioneering a future where innovation and environmental stewardship go hand in hand. This award isn't just a testament to our team's relentless dedication but an affirmation that our trajectory towards cleaner, more sustainable operations in the energy sector is not only necessary but celebrated. Here's to forging a future where technology fuels not just our industries, but the preservation of our planet."

Mark Smith, Co-founder of CleanConnect.ai: "Our Visual Automation suite enables oil and gas operators to create a virtual operator that works 24/7 on their sites, allowing human operators to manage hundreds of sites from their smartphones or laptops. This creates a safer, cleaner, and more profitable operational environment."

You can find out more about CleanConnect.ai and their Autonomous365 suite at: https://info.cleanconnect.ai/cleantech-challenge

"We were thrilled with the caliber of the presentations and how well the teams addressed the challenges posed by our sponsors," said Laura Hickernell, CCIA's executive director. " There were some exceptional pitches this year, and we appreciate the partnerships that make this program possible. CCIA looks forward to planning further Cleantech Challenges for 2024, including in the Aviation industry."

Companies chosen to present their innovative technology or solution were:
  • Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc
  • Anax Power
  • Clean Connect
  • Cowboy Clean Fuels
  • Direct-C Limited
  • Mantel Capture, Inc
  • Pioneer Energy
  • Plastic 2 Green Inc.
  • Prabhu Energy Labs
  • Questor Technology Inc
  • Renewell Energy
  • Undesert Corporation
  • VL Energy Ltd.

The 2023 Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge was produced in partnership with an internationally recognized team of industry leaders including bpx energy, Ovintiv, ConocoPhillips, Chevron, Altira, the Canadian Consulate General of Denver, Holzer Patel Drennan, Colorado School of Mines, the Colorado Energy Office, Holland & Hart and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

CCIA developed the successful Cleantech Challenge model, firstly for the Oil & Gas industry, now in its tenth year. As a result, CCIA has expanded into other industries including commercial vehicles and mining, and plans to produce an Aviation Cleantech Challenge in 2024.

About CCIA

Founded in 2008, Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) is a statewide organization dedicated to promoting Colorado's cleantech industries. CCIA impacts Colorado's policies, people, products and programs that drive expansion of a cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and secure energy economy. Through advocacy, public policy leadership, development and education, CCIA works to ensure that Colorado is a global cleantech leader. For more information, visit https://coloradocleantech.com

End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@coloradocleantech.com
Posted By:***@coloradocleantech.com Email Verified
Tags:Cleantech Challenge
Industry:Energy
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Colorado Cleantech Industries Association News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Oct 18, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share