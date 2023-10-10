The International Latino Book Awards Celebrates 25 Years of Honoring Books By, For & About Latinos

More than 100 authors will be recognized for their contributions to Latino literature on October 21 at Los Angeles City College

Mariluz Gonzalez

Mariluz Gonzalez

-- Empowering Latino Futures (ELF) announces that the 25th annual International Latino Book Awards (ILBF) will be held on October 21, 2023, from 1 pm - 5pm, on the campus of Los Angeles City College (Student Union) to recognize authors and their books by, for and about Latinos. With some 111 categories and winners in each, the awards represent a true celebration of literature about the Latino experience and assert the richness of literary traditions among and for the Latino community.Since the awards were first handed out in 1998, under the support of award-winning actor Edward James Olmos, the International Latino Book Awards has grown to become the largest Latino literary and cultural awards event in the United States. Categories include Children, Young Adult, Nonfiction, Fiction, Poetry and more.Among the Nonfiction books, categories include History, Business, Arts, Cookbook, Science Women's Issues, Best Autobiography, Health and Wellness and more. Among the Fiction books, categories include Best Latino Focused Book, Adventure or Drama, Historical Fiction, Mystery, Fantasy, Science Fiction, Romance and more.There are even awards for eBooks, Audiobooks, Cover Design, Use of Photos or Illustrations, Translations and Books in Portuguese. Of special note are the themed awards that include the Dolores Huerta Best Cultural and Community Themed Book, the Hank Lacayo Best Labor Themed Book, the Best LGBTQ+ Themed Book, the Ambassador Julian Nava Best Educational Themed Book and others. To round off this bounty of books, the Mariposa Awards is a very inspirational category because it represents awards given to first-time authors in five different categories."Since co-founding ELF and the first Latino Book and Family Festival, which led to the creation of the International Latino Book Awards," says Edward James Olmos, actor and ELF chair, "I am continually amazed by the richness of literature in the Latino community. It is a story too little known and shared. Everyone should know about these books. This year's awards are especially exciting because it is our 25th year, and I look forward to seeing all of everyone at this accomplishment for ELF – and for these authors."On October 21, authors, publishers, translators and designers will gather at Los Angeles City College to find who the Gold, Silver and Bronze medal winners will be. The awards ceremonies will be divided into two sessions: one at 1 p.m. for Non-fiction, Poetry, Translation, Mariposa and other categories (with a luncheon break for attendees); followed by another session at 5 p.m. to honor the winners in the Fiction, Children and Young Adult Book categories.It took more than 200 judges from all over the county to judge the more than 900 books that were submitted for consideration this year. "I have been a judge for about 14 years," says Julia Abrantes, ELF board member and former project manager for the Las Comadres and Friends National Latino Book Club, "and I am continually amazed by the quality and quantity of books that are received every year. Every judge is asked to evaluate each book for content, writing quality and presentation among other considerations. We are even asked to note if the book would make for a good movie or television show, providing another opportunity or lead to some books. When I receive my box of books to judge, it's like Christmas morning. I can't wait to delve in."On a final note, ILBA also notes books that are worthy of honorable mentions. Katharine A. Díaz, also part of ELF and the book awards since their inception, explains, "The ILBA judges are in a quandary every year. There are many top-notch books entered for consideration, but only a few books can win the top Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals. So, we prepare a list of honorable-mention books that are of award winning-quality and that deserve your attention, too."2023 Partners: This year's partners include AARP California, Amazon Literary Partnership, Blue Shield California, Google Transformation Tech, Hudson Pacific Properties, KPFK, Independent Book Publishers Association, Lantia, Las Comadres, Los Angeles City College, Los Angeles Community College District, MAAC, MiraCosta College, Molina Healthcare, MyPoint Credit Union, Sacramento City College, Sacramento Progressive Communities, San Diego County, TrueCare, and Watkins Wellness. Music is courtesy of Carlo Lopez and the Echo Park Project.About ELF: Since its founding in 1997, Empowering Latino Futures has honored more than 3,400 books through its International Latino Book Awards; held 71 Latino Book and Family Festivals around the country; served 182,500 youth with its National Latino and American Indian Scholarship Directory; provided 208,000 books to underserved youth with Education Begins in the Home, which started in 2015; and recognized 199 books and scripts through its Latino Books into Movies Awards. Dolores Huerta will serve as keynote speaker at the 72nd Latino Book and Family Festival to be held at Sacramento City College on November 4, 2023.www.LatinoBookAwards.org and www.EmpoweringLatinoFutures.orgKathy Diaz, ELF – 323-610-0939, kanndiaz@yahoo.comNOTE: This event is not open to the public, however, media are cordially invited to attend, cover the awards ceremony, interview winning authors, etc.