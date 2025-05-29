 

Free Online Tool From Executive Tax Solution Translates 48+ Confusing IRS Letters Into Plain English

Executive Tax Solution unveils the IRS Notice Decoder™ — this free online tool instantly explains over 48 IRS notices like CP2000, CP504, and LT11 in plain English, helping taxpayers take fast, informed action before penalties or levies escalate.
By:
 
SACHSE, Texas - June 2, 2025 - PRLog -- Executive Tax Solution Launches Free IRS Notice Decoder™ to Help Taxpayers Instantly Understand CP2000, CP504, LT11, and More

SACHSE, TEXAS — Executive Tax Solution, a leading IRS tax resolution firm based in the Dallas–Fort Worth metro area, has officially released the IRS Notice Decoder™ — a powerful, no-cost online tool that instantly translates over 48 different IRS notices into plain English. Taxpayers who receive confusing or threatening IRS letters can now get immediate clarity without logging in, signing up, or paying a dime.

The tool, now live at https://www.executivetaxsolution.com/irs-decoder.html, allows users to select any IRS notice from a dropdown menu and instantly receive a straightforward explanation of what it means, why it was sent, and what the taxpayer's options are — including how to avoid penalties, wage garnishments, or bank levies.

"This is about leveling the playing field," said Allen Lenth, EA-MBA, founder of Executive Tax Solution. "The IRS sends out millions of letters every year — and most of them are written in legalese, full of fear tactics, and nearly impossible for regular people to interpret. The Decoder™ gives everyday taxpayers the answers they need before the IRS escalates."

The IRS Notice Decoder™ currently supports every major notice the IRS uses to demand payments, threaten enforcement, or request documents. These include:
  • CP2000: Mismatched income reports triggering surprise tax bills
  • CP504: Final notice before levy or seizure
  • LT11: Immediate threat of forced collection
  • CP14, CP501, CP503: Escalating balance due reminders
  • CP75, CP75A, CP75B: Audit requests for EITC and other credits
  • …and dozens more, each with custom guidance and follow-up options.

Unlike generic tax advice blogs, every explanation in the Decoder is written by professionals who resolve these cases daily. The tool also links directly to Executive Tax Solution's expert services, giving users a fast path to consult with real tax professionals — not bots or call centers.

"The IRS often acts like it's judge, jury, and executioner," said Lenth. "But taxpayers have rights — and those rights start with understanding what a letter from the IRS is actually saying."

The Decoder was built in response to the rising number of fraudulent W-2s, 1099s, and mistaken notices affecting gig workers, small business owners, and middle-income families. Many users of the Decoder have discovered notices were issued in error, involved identity theft, or failed to reflect corrected tax filings.

Key features include:
  • No registration or login required
  • Instant results in easy-to-read language
  • Mobile-friendly access
  • Direct links to resolution strategies, consultations, and free resources

Though based in Sachse, Texas, Executive Tax Solution serves clients nationwide and is using the Decoder as part of a larger national push to make tax resolution easier and more accessible for the public.

"This tool is free, forever," added Lenth. "No paywalls. No gimmicks. Just real help — exactly when people need it most."

Contact:

📞 Call: (469) 262-6525
📱 Text: (469) 252-8832
🌐 www.executivetaxsolution.com
📍 7214 S State Hwy 78, Suite 25, Sachse, TX 75048

Contact
Executive Tax Solution
***@executivetaxsolution.com
Email:***@executivetaxsolution.com Email Verified
