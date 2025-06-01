"Didi Krishna's Path to Peaceful Prosperity" Packs New York's Marble Collegiate Church

Spiritual luminary draws over 1,000 attendees for evening of music, wisdom, and collective meditation

Didi Krishna Kumari

-- — In a stirring testament to the growing global hunger for inner peace and conscious living, over 1,000 spiritual seekers from the tri-state area—and as far away as Los Angeles and London—gathered at Manhattan's iconicon May 28 forThe evening was hosted by theand led by internationally respected spiritual teacherThe venue carried deep historic significance. Sadu Vaswani's founder and namesake, Dada J.P Vaswani, had deep admiration for, author of. Keeping with Dada Vaswani's core belief of interfaith harmony, the church, which served as a home to Dr. Peale, served as a symbol of Dada Vaswani's teaching," Many Paths, One Goal. "The program began with a warm welcome from television personalities) and), setting a spirited and heartfelt tone.The evening soared musically with, who electrified the sanctuary with soul-stirring chants of "Om" and "Om Namah Shivaya," prompting the audience to rise in collective devotion. The candle-lit space glowed with reverence and unity.A reflective shift followed astook the stage, sharing her personal journey and how the writings ofserved as a spiritual compass through life's storms. She described the event as "a beacon of light for New York."At the heart of the evening,delivered an inspiring keynote address unveiling what she described asRedefiningasshe broke down each letter into guiding principles—offering practical "soul tools" to unlock a life of purpose and abundance. Her address culminated in a ten-minute guided meditation designed to cultivate an "abundance mindset," leaving the audience in peaceful contemplation. Attendees described the night asAmong the notable attendees were senior Indiaspora leaders including, and; community figures such as; along with prominent filmmakers, physicians, artists, vegan ambassadors, authors, and interfaith leaders.The event was organized by, the dynamic youth wing of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission. The fullparticipated alongside their families, reflecting the community's deep commitment to unity and service.The SVCWP is a global nonprofit dedicated to advancing peace, compassion, and nonviolence through education, spiritual dialogue, and humanitarian outreach. Inspired by the teachings ofand, the Center seeks to awaken hearts and minds to the power of selfless living and inner transformation.For more information visitpress@svcwp.org(212) 555-2025orinfo@mattsmarketing.com