"Didi Krishna's Path to Peaceful Prosperity" Packs New York's Marble Collegiate Church
Spiritual luminary draws over 1,000 attendees for evening of music, wisdom, and collective meditation
By: Matts Marketing
The venue carried deep historic significance. Sadu Vaswani's founder and namesake, Dada J.P Vaswani, had deep admiration for Dr. Norman Vincent Peale, author of The Power of Positive Thinking. Keeping with Dada Vaswani's core belief of interfaith harmony, the church, which served as a home to Dr. Peale, served as a symbol of Dada Vaswani's teaching," Many Paths, One Goal. "
The program began with a warm welcome from television personalities Monica Vaswani (Family Karma) and Brian Benni (Winter House), setting a spirited and heartfelt tone.
The evening soared musically with Grammy-nominated kirtan artist Krishna Das, who electrified the sanctuary with soul-stirring chants of "Om" and "Om Namah Shivaya," prompting the audience to rise in collective devotion. The candle-lit space glowed with reverence and unity.
A reflective shift followed as Grammy-winning artist and philanthropist Chandrika Tandon took the stage, sharing her personal journey and how the writings of Rev. Dada J. P. Vaswani served as a spiritual compass through life's storms. She described the event as "a beacon of light for New York."
At the heart of the evening, Didi Krishna Kumari delivered an inspiring keynote address unveiling what she described as "the secret pathway to prosperity."
Among the notable attendees were senior Indiaspora leaders including Shoba Viswanathan, Shiv Khemka, Sunil Wadhwani, and Ramola Motwani; community figures such as Ranju and Ravi Batra, Sunil and Sharmila Sani; along with prominent filmmakers, physicians, artists, vegan ambassadors, authors, and interfaith leaders.
The event was organized by Bridge Builders NYC, the dynamic youth wing of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission. The full 24-member SVCWP committee participated alongside their families, reflecting the community's deep commitment to unity and service.
About the Sadhu Vaswani Center for World Peace (SVCWP):
The SVCWP is a global nonprofit dedicated to advancing peace, compassion, and nonviolence through education, spiritual dialogue, and humanitarian outreach. Inspired by the teachings of Sadhu Vaswani and Rev. Dada J.P. Vaswani, the Center seeks to awaken hearts and minds to the power of selfless living and inner transformation.
