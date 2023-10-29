Follow on Google News
Community Comes Together for Unforgettable Back-to-School Bash at The CENTER @Joshua Home
Joshua Home an LGBTQ Safe Haven kicks off the opening of its new drop-in center for LGBTQ+ youth in the Inland Empire with the Queer Kickoff: Back-to-School and Open House event.
Colton, August 26, 2023 — The inaugural Queer Kickoff Back-to-School event organized by The CENTER @ Joshua Home an LGBTQ Safe Haven was a resounding success, creating an impactful experience for local families that promises to resonate throughout their lifetimes.
A Game-Changing Event
"The joy we saw on everyone's faces as they received new shoes, gym shorts, socks, t-shirts, and tops was simply indescribable,"
Volunteer Power
The CENTER's team of dedicated volunteers prepped the venue a week in advance and ensured a seamless operation on the event day. "Our volunteers were the backbone of this event. They not only helped families find what they needed but truly connected with the community," added Annette.
Partners in Positivity
The CENTER was also thrilled to have community partners like Free Mom Hugs SoCal (IG @freemomhugssocal)
Catering to Community
Acknowledgments are also due for the Super Catering Group (IG @supercateringgroup)
Grateful for Sponsorship
The CENTER @ Joshua Home extends a heartfelt thank-you to their main sponsor, RIVERSIDE - SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY INDIAN HEALTH, INC., who made sure every detail was accounted for. "Our sponsors were the linchpin that made this event a hit," emphasized Nick Daily, President of the Board of Directors.
Donations that Make a Difference
Special recognition goes to Amazon employees from the ONT2 (IG @theontempire)
Capturing the Magic
The CENTER also extends its gratitude to Colton High's school newspaper, the Pepper Bough team, and their photographer for capturing every unforgettable moment. "They made us look good and captured the essence of what this event was all about," Annette pointed out.
A Lasting Impact
Family and friends of The CENTER came together to make this more than an event—it's a lifelong memory for the children and families involved. "This is a day they will carry with them forever," concluded Nick.
Joshua Home is excited to announce its second event at The CENTER @ Joshua Home, taking place on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Love Thrifting? Pop Up Shop welcomes LGBTQIA2S+ youth, their families, and local youth, offering free access to a variety of resources. Annette Patterson expressed, "Our goal is to introduce Joshua Home to the community, distribute clothing and footwear, provide essential resources, and emphasize The CENTER's commitment to assisting not only homeless and LGBTQ+ youth but also those in need." To find out more and get involved visit their website https://www.joshuahomelgbtq.org/
For more information or to get involved in future events, please contact Annette Patterson
