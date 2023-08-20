Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Breaking Barriers, Spreading Awareness
HOPE Sheds Light observes Overdose Awareness Month in Ocean and Monmouth Counties.
By: HOPE Sheds Light
In support of a stigma-free Asbury Park, HSL participated in the Black Poster Project at the Berkeley Oceanfront on August 5th. This event united families and community members, offering them the opportunity to observe the posters and read the stories of the 600 individuals whose lives were tragically affected by addiction. Additionally, the HSL team was on site for the Mayor's Wellness Celebration on August 8th. This community initiative championed healthy and active living in Asbury Park and worked to improve overall health within the community.
On August 9th, HSL partnered with the Prevention Coalition of Monmouth County and local municipalities in supporting International Overdose Awareness Day with purple flag displays. The purple flags placed in front of the Wall Township Municipal Building, Wall High School, Manasquan Municipal Building, Sea Girt Borough Hall, Spring Lake Municipal Building and Brielle Borough Hall represent the Monmouth County residents whose lives were lost to overdoses in 2023. The display also recognizes the countless more residents who have been
forever affected by overdose deaths.
Pamela Capaci, CEO of HSL, emphasizes that the focus lies in stopping the stigma surrounding addiction and establishing a safety net throughout the Jersey Shore. "We offer programming in Ocean and Monmouth counties that engages adolescents and young parents to effectively end the generational cycle of addiction," she said. "We want people to see the face of recovery and understand that there is great probability, with proper health and care, we can improve the outcomes of so many people. This is a disease and people do recover. We will do whatever it takes to put an end to the purple flags."
Looking to the future, HSL will host its 10th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk at the Seaside Heights Boardwalk on Saturday, September 9, 2023. At the Celebration of HOPE Walk, the community can come together to learn about substance use disorder, celebrate recovery
and provide hope to those affected.
HSL will offer resources at the walk for family members and friends of those dealing with addiction and substance misuse. The event will also highlight inspirational speakers including
the organization's founders, Ron Rosetto, Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, onsite vendors, face painting for the kids, music, a 50/50 raffle and more.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. on September 9th on the Hiering Avenue beach in Seaside Heights. A registration fee of $10 is suggested to participate (includes a free t-shirt). To learn
more, sponsor, or register, please visit HOPEShedsLight.org.
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds
Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the
impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and
offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
Contact
Design 446, Allison Brown
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse