Breaking Barriers, Spreading Awareness

-- Nearly 110,000 individuals died of a drug overdose in the United States last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a 14 percent rise from the previous year. 2,892 of these individuals were New Jersey residents. This national epidemic is touching lives across the nation, especially right here at home. In observance of Overdose Awareness month, HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. (HSL) is actively engaged in the community, aiming to boost awareness and diminish stigma by taking part in various events across Ocean and Monmouth Counties.In support of a stigma-free Asbury Park, HSL participated in the Black Poster Project at the Berkeley Oceanfront on August 5th. This event united families and community members, offering them the opportunity to observe the posters and read the stories of the 600 individuals whose lives were tragically affected by addiction. Additionally, the HSL team was on site for the Mayor's Wellness Celebration on August 8th. This community initiative championed healthy and active living in Asbury Park and worked to improve overall health within the community.On August 9th, HSL partnered with the Prevention Coalition of Monmouth County and local municipalities in supporting International Overdose Awareness Day with purple flag displays. The purple flags placed in front of the Wall Township Municipal Building, Wall High School, Manasquan Municipal Building, Sea Girt Borough Hall, Spring Lake Municipal Building and Brielle Borough Hall represent the Monmouth County residents whose lives were lost to overdoses in 2023. The display also recognizes the countless more residents who have beenforever affected by overdose deaths.Pamela Capaci, CEO of HSL, emphasizes that the focus lies in stopping the stigma surrounding addiction and establishing a safety net throughout the Jersey Shore. "We offer programming in Ocean and Monmouth counties that engages adolescents and young parents to effectively end the generational cycle of addiction," she said. "We want people to see the face of recovery and understand that there is great probability, with proper health and care, we can improve the outcomes of so many people. This is a disease and people do recover. We will do whatever it takes to put an end to the purple flags."Looking to the future, HSL will host its 10th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk at the Seaside Heights Boardwalk on Saturday, September 9, 2023. At the Celebration of HOPE Walk, the community can come together to learn about substance use disorder, celebrate recoveryand provide hope to those affected.HSL will offer resources at the walk for family members and friends of those dealing with addiction and substance misuse. The event will also highlight inspirational speakers includingthe organization's founders, Ron Rosetto, Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, onsite vendors, face painting for the kids, music, a 50/50 raffle and more.Registration starts at 8 a.m. on September 9th on the Hiering Avenue beach in Seaside Heights. A registration fee of $10 is suggested to participate (includes a free t-shirt). To learnmore, sponsor, or register, please visit HOPEShedsLight.org.About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE ShedsLight is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about theimpact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences andoffer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org