ElevateMeD Celebrates $1,000,000 in Scholarships Awarded During Fifth Explosion of Dream Weekend

--, a Scottsdale-based nonprofit on a mission to increase diversity in medicine, is proud to announce the fifth Explosion of a Dream weekend from September 22-24, 2023. This weekend celebrates the organization's impact amongst its scholarship recipients, supporters, and the public with its signature fundraising event, taking place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at. The weekend also includes a weekend-long annualand ancelebration on September 24. Ticket sales and information about the weekend celebration are available at dream.elevatemed.org.is a celebration of the future of medicine as the organization raises funds for the ElevateMeD Scholars Program, a solution that awards diverse medical students annually with tuition-based scholarships, mentorship, leadership development, and financial wellness education. Over 50 students have been selected to the Scholars Program from partnering medical schools across the country. Now in its fifth installment, the organization will provide its 200+ attendees with an exciting evening at Mountain Shadows Resort to learn about the mission and impact of the program to end health disparities through its dinner program! Tickets include a full-course dinner program featuring the following participants:Dr. Abigail Solorio, Family Medicine Resident at Georgetown University and 2022-2023 ElevateMeD Scholar (University of Arizona- Phoenix School of Medicine class of '23)Dr. Rachel Bond, Women's Health Advocate and Cardiologist at Dignity HealthMr. Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Philanthropist, The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation and the Breast Believe CampaignSubyn NovelleViolinist Bruck KirkwoodDJ Aaron of Arizona Music ForceOur country continues to see the impact of health disparities perpetuated over generations. Our organization has spent the last four years investing in the next generation of diverse physician leaders as bolstering the workforce is one tangible solution to eradicating these disparities. We are beginning to see the return on our investment in the lives of these deserving students and their communities. We invite everyone who believes in the health of our community to join us for an unforgettable evening supporting an important cause," shares Dr. Alyx Porter Umphrey, Founder and CEO of ElevateMeD.Limited tickets for individuals ($275), couples ($500), and tables ($2500) are available online through September 16, 2023, at dream.elevatemed.org . Organizations interested in event sponsorship opportunities may visit sponsor.elevatemed.org to register.This year, more than 25 of the program's scholarship recipients from medical schools across the country will attend the third annualThis weekend of workshops is designed to provide diverse medical student leaders with workshops tailored toward their professional development as an enhancement to the programming received throughout the academic year. Thewill have the opportunity to work with nationally known coaches and leaders and engage in peer-to-peer networking alongside program mentors. This year's Scholars Summit is sponsored by the #1 ranked healthcare system in the nation,ElevateMeD is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to elevating medicine by providing scholarships, mentorship, leadership training, and financial management education to future physicians from African-American/Black, Latinx, and Native American backgrounds. Through the Scholars Program, the organization will increase physician workforce diversity and improve cultural competence among physicians to reduce health disparities. Learn more about the mission and vision by visiting elevatemed.org and connecting on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @elevatemedinc.