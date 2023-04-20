Follow on Google News
ElevateMeD Nonprofit Returns to Atlanta for Ignite Atlanta Scholarship Event on May 12th
By: ElevateMeD
After paying off their combined $500,000 in medical school debt, Dr. Alyx Porter Umphrey, a Spelman College graduate, and co-founder husband Dr. Gregory Umphrey, a graduate of Howard University College of Medicine, founded the organization to give back to the next generation of diverse physician leaders. Since its inception in 2019, the Scottsdale-based nonprofit ElevateMeD has provided support to over 30 underrepresented medical students from across the country, awarding over $1,000,000 in scholarships and support through its Scholars Program.
"The energy, the vibe, the commitment to sustained excellence, Atlanta is the city where ideas become concrete and dreams come into fruition. Fueled by the fire of a community of leaders united in purpose, ElevateMeD returns with Ignite Atlanta to gain continued momentum as we work together to make the dreams of underrepresented medical students a reality."- Dr. Jeshenna Watkins, ElevateMeD Board Member and Ignite Atlanta Event Chair
The 2022 Ignite Atlanta scholarship event was successful, capturing an audience of 150 physicians, professionals, sponsors and students who believe in the organization's mission to increase diversity in medicine. That evening, the organization successfully raised over $120,000 towards the ElevateMeD Scholars Program. In celebration of its fourth anniversary in 2023, the organization is excited to return to Atlanta to host over 200 guests and share its newest cohort of ElevateMeD Scholars.
"This ElevateMeD experience feels different from other experiences. It's not just about getting a scholarship, this is about intentional exposure to a community of people who look like me, who want to support me, who want to teach me how to be a successful physician who can also give back to the community and the students who come behind me." - Arrix Ryce, Emory School of Medicine '23 and ElevateMeD Scholar
This year's celebration will herald a memorable night at the Georgia Aquarium featuring:
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online through May 1, 2023, at ignite.elevatemed.org.
