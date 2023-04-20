 

ElevateMeD Nonprofit Returns to Atlanta for Ignite Atlanta Scholarship Event on May 12th

By: ElevateMeD
 
 
ElevateMeD's 'Ignite Atlanta' Scholarship Event
ElevateMeD's 'Ignite Atlanta' Scholarship Event
ATLANTA - April 25, 2023 - PRLog -- ElevateMeD returns to the heart of Atlanta in celebration of its fourth anniversary with  Ignite Atlanta, the organization's multi-city scholarship fundraising event. Ignite Atlanta will take place on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Georgia Aquarium (225 Baker St NW Atlanta, GA 30310) from 6:30 pm to 11 pm. Proceeds raised will support tuition-based scholarships and leadership development for diverse medical students through the ElevateMeD Scholars Program. Event information and tickets can be found at ignite.elevatemed.org.

After paying off their combined $500,000 in medical school debt, Dr. Alyx Porter Umphrey, a Spelman College graduate, and co-founder husband Dr. Gregory Umphrey, a graduate of Howard University College of Medicine, founded the organization to give back to the next generation of diverse physician leaders. Since its inception in 2019, the Scottsdale-based nonprofit ElevateMeD has provided support to over 30 underrepresented medical students from across the country, awarding over $1,000,000 in scholarships and support through its Scholars Program.

"The energy, the vibe, the commitment to sustained excellence, Atlanta is the city where ideas become concrete and dreams come into fruition.  Fueled by the fire of a community of leaders united in purpose, ElevateMeD returns with Ignite Atlanta to gain continued momentum as we work together to make the dreams of underrepresented medical students a reality."- Dr. Jeshenna Watkins, ElevateMeD Board Member and Ignite Atlanta Event Chair

The 2022 Ignite Atlanta scholarship event was successful, capturing an audience of 150 physicians, professionals, sponsors and students who believe in the organization's mission to increase diversity in medicine. That evening, the organization successfully raised over $120,000 towards the ElevateMeD Scholars Program. In celebration of its fourth anniversary in 2023, the organization is excited to return to Atlanta to host over 200 guests and share its newest cohort of ElevateMeD Scholars.

"This ElevateMeD experience feels different from other experiences. It's not just about getting a scholarship, this is about intentional exposure to a community of people who look like me, who want to support me, who want to teach me how to be a successful physician who can also give back to the community and the students who come behind me." - Arrix Ryce, Emory School of Medicine '23 and ElevateMeD Scholar

This year's celebration will herald a memorable night at the Georgia Aquarium featuring:
  • Pre-event networking hour with open bar
  • Dinner provided through Wolfgang Puck Catering  
  • Musical entertainment by DJ Tron
  • An exciting live and silent auction
  • An exclusive 'Battle for Bey' raffle featuring Two First Level Front Row Renaissance tickets and a $500 gift card for the Omni hotel  (limited tickets available for purchase at tickets.elevatemed.org)
  • Presentation of the 2023 Trailblazer Award to Dr. Fatu Forna
  • Keynote address by ElevateMeD Scholar Arrix Ryce, Emory School of Medicine '23.
  • Scholarship award presentation to Emory School of Medicine and Morehouse School of Medicine Scholars Program recipients

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online through May 1, 2023, at ignite.elevatemed.org.

