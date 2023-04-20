Follow on Google News
ElevateMeD Awards 2023 Trailblazer Award to Dr. Fatu Forna
ElevateMeD Nonprofit Returns to Atlanta for Ignite Atlanta Scholarship Event on May 12th
By: ElevateMeD
Established in 2019, the organization determined it wanted to give recognition to community advocates who are also working tirelessly towards improving healthcare for all. The organization has presented two of its Breaking Barriers award to Dr. Dale Okorodudu and Dr. Wayne Franklin.
"Dr. Fatu Forna is well deserving of our trailblazer of the year award for her tireless efforts to shed light on the abysmal disparity that is black maternal mortality. She inspires us at ElevateMeD as she refuses to allow her work to be limited by continental borders, instead blazing a trail of global impact for young physicians to follow," shares Dr. Jeshenna Watkins, ElevateMeD Board Member and Ignite Atlanta Event Chair
Fatu Forna M.D., M.P.H. has served as an Obstetrician-
In 2008, Dr. Forna became Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Mama-Pikin Foundation
This year's Ignite Atlanta celebration will herald a memorable night featuring a live DJ, live and silent auction, an exclusive 'Battle for Bey' raffle, pre-event networking hour with open bar, and dinner program featuring ElevateMeD Scholar Arrix Ryce, Emory School of Medicine '23 as the keynote speaker. Selected 2023-2024 Emory School of Medicine and Morehouse School of Medicine Scholars Program recipients will also be presented with their tuition-based scholarship award. Tickets and tables are available for purchase at ignite.elevatemed.org.
