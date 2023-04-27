ElevateMeD Celebrates $1,000,000 Awarded in Scholarships to Increase Physician Workforce Diversity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.
- May 1, 2023
-- The Board of Directors of ElevateMeD, Inc.
are proud to announce the 2023-2024 Scholars Program cohort. This year's cohort features 15 new Scholars and 10 returning students from medical schools across the country, including the newest partner schools Ohio State University College of Medicine and Rowan University. Each Scholar will be awarded a $16,500 tuition-based scholarship, a $5,500 increase from 2022. Now in its fourth year, ElevateMeD has awarded more than $1,212,000 in scholarships and support to deserving medical students."As indicated by the recent JAMA open network publication, a diverse physician workforce positively impacts health outcomes, specifically where there are diverse patients,"
shares Dr. Alyx Porter Umphrey
, Founder and CEO of ElevateMeD. With only 9% of physicians identifying as Black/African American, Native American, Alaska Native, or Latinx, ElevateMeD is on a mission to increase physician workforce diversity and improve cultural competence among physicians to reduce health disparities.
The ElevateMeD Scholars Program
is a multifaceted program designed by ElevateMeD to develop the next generation of physician leaders from African-American/
Black, Latinx, and Native American backgrounds. Once nominated and selected from the application process, each Scholar is awarded a tuition-based scholarship to alleviate their medical school debt burden for each year remaining in their medical degree in addition to physician mentorship, access to peer network support, leadership development opportunities, and financial management education."ElevateMeD was founded out of a gap, my husband, Dr. Gregory Umphrey and I, experienced in our own matriculation through medical school and beyond. Our commitment to eradicate health disparities through the investment in diverse future leaders in medicine has reached the milestone of over $1,000,000 awarded in scholarships and support. While this number humbles me, it's the holistic approach we have taken with our ElevateMeD Scholars program that is truly priceless."- Dr. Alyx Porter Umphrey
This year's application pool was highly competitive, featuring over 50 nominees from the 21 partnering medical schools. The 2023-2024 Cohort of ElevateMeD Scholars (https://www.elevatemed.org/scholars
) and their respective institutions are as listed:
- Georgina Dominique, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science (2024)
- Samantha Rosa, Cooper Medical School of Rowan University (2024)
- Deja Rush, Howard University College of Medicine (2024)
- Onyinye Okonma, Morehouse School of Medicine (2025)
- Nevill Duncan, Nova Southeastern University Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine (2024)
- Emily Sowah, Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences (2025)
- Christopher Corona, Texas Christian University School of Medicine (2025)
- Emily Plumage, The Ohio State University College of Medicine (2025)
- Evans Osuji, The Ohio State University College of Medicine (2024)
- Ejehi Erewele, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine (2024)
- Leonida Radford, University of Washington School of Medicine (2025)
- Banahene Glover, UT Southwestern Medical School (2025)
- Perpetuah Sherman, UT Southwestern Medical School (2025)
- Jerry Graham, Wayne State University School of Medicine (2025)
- Zeynoire Anderson, Wayne State University School of Medicine 2025
Returning ElevateMeD Scholars from previous cohorts include:
- Alexis Booker, Indiana University School of Medicine (2024)
- Aonesti Williams, Indiana University School of Medicine (2024)
- Ashley Harriott, Emory School of Medicine (2024)
- Brianna Spell, Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine (2024)
- Jordan Edwards, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science (2024)
- Maia Young, Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine, Florida Campus (2024)
- Marcus Childs, University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix (2024)
- Megan Corn, University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences (2024)
- Michael Megafu, A. T. Still University Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (2024)
- Oluwatoyosi Arogbokun, University of Minnesota Medical School (2024)