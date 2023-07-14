Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
110 Washington is Available for Immediate Occupancy
110 Washington offers one- and two-bedroom luxury rentals in the heart of Bloomfield. The community combines everyday convenience with modern luxury living.
By: Marketing Directors
110 Washington presented by The Marketing Directors and developed by Platinum Developers, is a luxury rental community that features 170 apartments across two buildings. Each distinct residence features lofty 9' high ceilings with luxury plank flooring and comes equipped with a vented, in-home Electrolux® washer and dryer. Other highlights include open kitchen layouts, Quartz countertops with waterfall islands, full height Quartz backsplashes, two-tone soft-close cabinet doors and drawers and sleek, full-sized stainless-steel appliances. Spacious baths feature backlit mirrors and Delta chrome faucets. Double sinks are an added bonus in select homes.
"This exciting community, available for immediate occupancy, highlights a state-of-the-
Perfect for professionals, the easy commute to New York City offers an enticing combination of work and play. 110 Washington is also conveniently located in close proximity to coffee shops, restaurants, barber shops, salons, pharmacies, grocery stores, delicatessens and a variety of parks and recreational opportunities.
Residents will also find popular eateries like Casa De Flora Bar, Anthony's Cheesecake and Bucco Restaurant Bloomfield, all on Washington Street. Bloomfield College is also nearby.
Perfect for commuters, 110 Washington is located adjacent to the Bloomfield Train Station where New Jersey Transit provides frequent and rapid service to New York City. Newark International Airport is also conveniently located near the community for residents who travel for business or pleasure.
110 Washington offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom luxury rentals starting from $2,395*. The building is located at 110 Washington Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. To learn more about the community, visit https://Rent110Washington.com, call our on site Leasing Office at 973-680-0000 or send an email to info@rent110washington.com
*For a limited time, 110 Washington is offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease, and 2 months free on a 26 month lease. All prices listed are net rents. Prices are subject to change, error and omission. 110 Washington is also offering broker incentives for a limited time. Please call the leasing office for more information.
About The Marketing Directors
The Marketing Directors is a renowned development advisory with over 40 years of experience working exclusively on behalf of real estate developers to design, market, and sell residential homes. The Marketing Directors team is a collective of strategic thinkers, market experts, and trusted partners. Headquartered in New York, The Marketing Directors has helped clients successfully lease a large portfolio in New Jersey. To learn more, visit themarketingdirectorsinc.com (https://www.themarketingdirectorsinc.com).
About Platinum Developers
As New Jersey and New York's definitive, independently owned real estate development firm, Platinum Developers is integrated across pre-construction, construction management, high financing, project expediting, and owner representative.
More than 24 years in business servicing clients, investors, and financial institutions gives Platinum Developers the ability to build personal relationships that generate prestigious commercial, residential, and large multipurpose-
The veteran team consists of more than 45 employees, each delivering full-service, white-glove experiences at every property milestone. Platinum Developers has approximately $100 million of annual development projects in our portfolio.
Platinum Developers is your choice partner in high-profile projects, having worked with a multitude of clients, including Extell Development, Alexander Properties, Alliven Group, and many more.
The Platinum Developers portfolio is an evolving testament to the team's honesty, commitment, and capacity to execute.
To learn more, visit platinumdevelopers.com.
Contact
Design 446, Allison Brown
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse