Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
New Luxury Rentals are Now Leasing at The Washington in Bayonne Residences Start at $1,750*
Skye Development and The Marketing Directors team up to bring the latest in luxury living to Bayonne.
By: The Marketing Directors
The spacious, light-filled residences at The Washington are meticulously designed to exceed expectations, showcasing 10-foot-high ceilings, luxury plank flooring, in-home Bosch washers and dryers, and custom-built closets. Chic kitchens feature open layouts, quartz countertops, full-height subway tiled backsplashes, sleek, full-sized stainless-steel GE appliances, four-burner gas range and custom soft-close cabinetry. With a fresh, modern aesthetic, the new luxury rentals at The Washington embody the spirit of the Gold Coast.
Future residents will enjoy the convenience of a curated collection of amenities without having to leave their home. Featured amenities include a rooftop terrace with outdoor dining and grills, a luxurious lobby lounge, a state-of-the-
"We're thrilled to bring new luxury residences to Bayonne, building on Skye Development's well-established presence of new residences on the Gold Coast," said Mitchell Burakovsky, President of Skye Development. "Located adjacent to Jersey City, Bayonne offers a less crowded and more tranquil residential setting with a thriving downtown atmosphere, eclectic dining options and vibrant nightlife."
The Marketing Directors was tapped as the exclusive marketing and leasing agent, and leasing is already underway. "The Washington is perfect for those in search of more space while keeping the convenience of the Gold Coast lifestyle," said Jackie Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. "Located in close proximity to the 8th Street Lightrail station with easy access to Hoboken, Jersey City and Manhattan, The Washington boasts premium amenities, exceptional finishes, and spacious layouts, setting a new standard for boutique luxury rentals in Bayonne."
To learn more about The Washington or to arrange a visit, please go to https://TheWashingtonNJ.com or call 201-300-0157. The Washington is located at 345 Avenue A, Bayonne, NJ 07002. Walk-ins are welcome Monday-Wednesday between 10-6pm and Saturdays & Sundays from 10-5pm.
About The Marketing Directors
The Marketing Directors is a renowned development advisory with over 40 years of experience working exclusively on behalf of real estate developers to design, market, and sell residential homes. The Marketing Directors team is a collective of strategic thinkers, market experts, and trusted partners. Headquartered in New York, The Marketing Directors has helped clients successfully lease a large portfolio in New Jersey. To learn more, visit TheMarketingDirectorsINC.com.
Contact
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse