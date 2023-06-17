Follow on Google News
Celebrating HOPE: HOPE Sheds Light Unites the Community in Support of Recovery
The nonprofit organization hosts community-based events including the 10th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk
By: HOPE Sheds Light
The 3rd Annual Family Barbecue was held at its headquarters in Toms River. Among those in attendance were state and local officials including Ocean County Prosecutor, Bradley Billhimer, community members and individuals in recovery alongside their families. The day's message was strong – regardless of where you're at in life, recovery is possible and HSL promises to be there for the journey. "This day was a testimony to HSL's impact on the community," said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HSL.
Looking to the future, HSL will host its 10th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk on September 9, 2023. "At the Celebration of HOPE Walk, our community can come together to learn about addiction and recovery and provide hope to those affected," said Ron Rosetto, co-founder of HSL. "Those suffering typically don't know where to turn for help. Our walk offers them a community of support."
Since its inception, the two-mile walk has grown each year in size and awareness. In 2022, over 2,500 participants joined HSL in spreading their message of recovery at the Celebration of HOPE Walk. "This year, we are hoping to have 3,000+ participants create a sea of yellow on September 9th," said Stephen Willis, co-founder of HSL. "It is just so powerful to see our community come together to provide hope for those suffering from the epidemic."
The walk offers resources for family members and friends of those dealing with addiction and substance abuse. The event also highlights inspirational speakers, a Tree of HOPE to remember those who were lost, onsite vendors, a raffle and more.
"It's a celebration of recovery," said Arvo Prima, co-founder of HSL. "We're always hearing about the negatives of the disease. But by bringing hope and education to the community, we support each other and those affected. We show that recovery is possible. Together, we help each other."
Registration starts at 8 a.m. on September 9th on the Hiering Avenue beach in Seaside Heights. A registration fee of $10 is suggested to participate (includes a free t-shirt). To learn more, sponsor, or register, please visit HOPEShedsLight.org.
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
