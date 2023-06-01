Follow on Google News
HOPE Sheds Light joins forces with Monmouth County's Operation Helping Hands
24/7 Recovery support and resources for substance use available for all.
By: HOPE Sheds Light
As part of this partnership, HSL operates a 24/7 Helpline, offering immediate assistance to those seeking treatment placement, resources, recovery coaching, and other vital support services. The Helpline serves as a lifeline for individuals in crisis, ensuring that help is available whenever it is needed.
One significant aspect of the collaboration between HSL and the Monmouth County OHH program is the provision of support to individuals who have received Narcan deployment from police and/or Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) in Monmouth County. HSL takes proactive steps to reach out to the victims and their family members, extending a helping hand and offering them support and resources. The organization recognizes the importance of providing compassionate assistance to those who have experienced an overdose, as well as their loved ones, as they navigate the challenging path towards recovery and healing.
"We are thrilled to join forces with the Monmouth County OHH program to strengthen our collective efforts in combating addiction within our community," said Pamela Capaci, Executive Director of HSL. "By leveraging our 24/7 Helpline and utilizing the list of Narcan deployments, we can proactively engage with those who are most in need, providing them with the necessary support and guidance to reclaim their lives."
Additionally, through the support of OHH, HSL brings recovery programming to the marginalized and often overlooked in the community. HSL hosts recovery support meetings twice a week at Soldier On, a residency for any veteran in need of housings; this includes but is not limited to homelessness, substance use disorder and mental illness. HSL is also involved in the Monmouth County Recovery Diversion Program (RDP), which started in Long Branch in 2021. RDP is a 12 week to 6-month diversion program that provides treatment support and resources to defendants and those in the court system with substance use and co-occurring disorders. During the winter months, HSL partners with other area service providers to bring breakfast to the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Red Bank in the mornings after a Code Blue alert has been issued. The Pilgrim Baptist Church serves as a Warming Center for homeless individuals on nights when the temperatures drop below freezing. Along with breakfast and fellowship, HSL offers resources and assistance in accessing treatment if needed.
HSL and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office understand substance use disorder and recovery impact more than just the addict, it impacts the whole family. The two organizations have teamed up with NJ Reentry and the Boys and Girls Club to hold 5-week leadership trainings at the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County.
Through this collaboration, HSL and the Monmouth County OHH program seek to reduce the stigma associated with addiction, promote awareness about available resources, and empower individuals and families to seek help without hesitation. By extending their support network, the organizations aim to create a safer, healthier, and more compassionate community for everyone affected by substance abuse.
For more information about HSL and their services, please visit hopeshedslight.org or contact their Helpline 855-850-HOPE.
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more or to donate, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
