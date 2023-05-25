 

MyTEPI Agrees to Partner with John Abrams, Ph.D. and Jean Talleyrand, M.D

By: MyTEPI, Inc.
 
LAS VEGAS - May 30, 2023 - PRLog -- MyTEPI, Inc. ("MyTEPI", the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with John Abrams, Ph.D. and Jean Talleyrand, M.D. (the "Scientists").

Pursuant to the LOI, the parties will collaborate on the development of science-based and consumer-centric technology applications for the cannabis industry.

Additionally, the Company and the Scientists will work together on projects that help advance the field of cannabis sciences as well as other projects in the context of consumer health and wellness.

Separately, the Scientists will join MyTEPI's advisory board to serve as senior advisors.

Livi McKay, Founder and CEO of MyTEPI, commented: "We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Abrams and Dr. Talleyrand in our combined vision to bring an evidence-based, consumer-centric approach to guiding people to the products they need."

John Abrams, Ph.D. commented: "We have developed a robust Cannabis classification system, anchored by chemistry, which is easily communicated to consumers. They now can correlate their individual experiences with product type. Our alignment with MyTEPI advances our goal of fostering widespread adoption of our categorization platform across the Cannabis Industry.

Jean Talleyrand, M.D. further commented: "This partnership addresses an unmet need within the Cannabis-using community. It also facilitates our research goals aimed at understanding how Dosage and Demography influence the Cannabis Mind."

About John Abrams, Ph.D. and Jean Talleyrand, M.D.

Dr. Abrams and Dr. Talleyrand co-founded The Clinical Endocannabinoid System Consortium ("CESC") a leading cannabis research organization with over 60 years of experience in drug development and clinical observations of cannabis use. For more information, please visit www.thecesc.org

Dr. Abrams was rated 2020 top Cannabis Scientists by Cannabis Science magazine. He spent six foundational years as Scientific Director of the Emerald Science Conference. Dr. Abrams entered the Cannabis industry after a successful career investigating antibodies as therapeutic agents.  His Cannabis industry accomplishments include developing a novel algorithm for Cannabis chemotype categorization.

Dr. Talleyrand is the most experienced Cannabis clinician world-wide. In 2004, he founded MediCann, a Cannabis physician referral service providing over one half million patient consultations.  Dr. Talleyrand's first clinical program, the Dosing Project, employs an observational approach to Cannabis study, translating crowd-sourced data in order to elucidate Cannabis dose effect relationships.

About MyTEPI

MyTEPI is a startup engaged in providing consumer-focused technology solutions to the adult-use and medical cannabis markets in the United States. MyTEPI develops tools to assist consumers in making an informed choice, regardless of their education or level of experience with cannabis. The Cannabis Profiler is a webapp that was developed and released by MyTEPI and is available for free. It allows cannabis consumers to spot-check product quality and potential therapeutic effects prior to making a purchase. For more information, please visit www.mytepi.com

Media Contact
Livi McKay
Founder, President, and CEO
livi@mytepi.com
Source:MyTEPI, Inc.
