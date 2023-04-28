Follow on Google News
The Grande at Metropark set to unveil the NEW Grande Experience
The new building will feature over 50,000 sq. ft. of amenity space, new penthouse residences, and private penthouse lounge.
By: Gated Investments, LLC
Residents will enjoy an incredible array of new amenities, including a virtual reality zone, putting green, kids craft room, 24-hour fitness center, dog park, bocce court, craft room, grilling areas and kids playroom. Also provided is free service to the nearby Metropark Train Station, covered parking, multiple lounges, workstations, and game tables. These new features join the plethora of amenities already available in the community, making The Grande at Metropark the ultimate destination for luxury living in the Edison, Iselin and Woodbridge area.
The Grande at Metropark is already known for its exceptional amenities, including a rooftop courtyard, movie theatre, music room, heated saltwater swimming pool, 24/7 fully equipped fitness center and juice bar, yoga/spin room with virtual workouts, and a game room and banquet room and a centralized Amazon storage room. The addition of this new building only adds to the already impressive list of amenities available to residents.
"The New Grande Experience is an exciting addition to our community," said Charles Avery of The Grande at Metropark. "We are committed to providing our residents with the very best in luxury living, and this new building is a testament to that commitment. With over 50,000 sq. ft. of amenity space, we know residents will love the new features, the many regular activities and experiences that this new building has to offer."
"If you're looking for a luxury apartment in the Edison, Iselin, Woodbridge area, look no further than The Grande at Metropark," said Avery. "Magnificent modern living starts here, with the ultimate Grande Experience."
The Grande at Metropark is located in close proximity to Menlo Park Mall (Edison, NJ), Woodbridge Center Mall (Woodbridge, NJ) and the Oak Tree Road shopping district (Edison/Iselin)
The Grande at Metropark is located at 3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ 08830. To learn more, call 732-874-5678, email Grandemetropark@
About Gated Investments, LLC
The Gated Group of Companies is a diversified organization of affiliated and related entities ("the Companies") with over 45 years of experience in real estate development. The Companies seek opportunities in the areas of residential construction, income producing properties, other real estate activities and certain non-real estate industries.
