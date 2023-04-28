 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* New Building
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Woodbridge
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2023
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2023
302928

Follow on Google News

The Grande at Metropark set to unveil the NEW Grande Experience

The new building will feature over 50,000 sq. ft. of amenity space, new penthouse residences, and private penthouse lounge.
By: Gated Investments, LLC
 
 
The Grande At Metropark unveils newest building
The Grande At Metropark unveils newest building
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. - May 2, 2023 - PRLog -- The Grande at Metropark, a luxury apartment community in Middlesex County – the crossroads of NJ, is excited to announce the opening of its newest building, touted as the "NEW Grande Experience", coming in June 2023. The community offers over 50,000 sq. ft. of interior and exterior amenity space. This stunning new addition to The Grande at Metropark community will feature new penthouse residences and a private penthouse lounge.

Residents will enjoy an incredible array of new amenities, including a virtual reality zone, putting green, kids craft room, 24-hour fitness center, dog park, bocce court, craft room, grilling areas and kids playroom. Also provided is free service to the nearby Metropark Train Station, covered parking, multiple lounges, workstations, and game tables. These new features join the plethora of amenities already available in the community, making The Grande at Metropark the ultimate destination for luxury living in the Edison, Iselin and Woodbridge area.

The Grande at Metropark is already known for its exceptional amenities, including a rooftop courtyard, movie theatre, music room, heated saltwater swimming pool, 24/7 fully equipped fitness center and juice bar, yoga/spin room with virtual workouts, and a game room and banquet room and a centralized Amazon storage room. The addition of this new building only adds to the already impressive list of amenities available to residents.

"The New Grande Experience is an exciting addition to our community," said Charles Avery of The Grande at Metropark. "We are committed to providing our residents with the very best in luxury living, and this new building is a testament to that commitment. With over 50,000 sq. ft. of amenity space, we know residents will love the new features, the many regular activities and experiences that this new building has to offer."

"If you're looking for a luxury apartment in the Edison, Iselin, Woodbridge area, look no further than The Grande at Metropark," said Avery. "Magnificent modern living starts here, with the ultimate Grande Experience."

The Grande at Metropark is located in close proximity to Menlo Park Mall (Edison, NJ), Woodbridge Center Mall (Woodbridge, NJ) and the Oak Tree Road shopping district (Edison/Iselin). It is also minutes to the NJ Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, I-287 and Routes 1 and 9. Residents have access to free service to the Metropark Train Station, which offers express service to New York Penn Station in as little as 36 minutes. Weekend car service is also provided to and from the local Wegmans shopping center.

The Grande at Metropark is located at 3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ 08830. To learn more, call 732-874-5678, email Grandemetropark@aionmanagement.com or visit http://www.TheGrandeApts.com.

About Gated Investments, LLC
The Gated Group of Companies is a diversified organization of affiliated and related entities ("the Companies") with over 45 years of experience in real estate development. The Companies seek opportunities in the areas of residential construction, income producing properties, other real estate activities and certain non-real estate industries.

Contact
Design 446, Laura Crossan
***@design446.com
End
Email:***@design446.com
Posted By:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:New Building
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Woodbridge - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Design 446 News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

May 02, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share