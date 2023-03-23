News By Tag
Ivy Tutors Network Acquires Atlanta-Based Alexander Academy
NYC-Based Ivy Tutors Network Acquires Atlanta-Based Alexander Academy to Offer Expanded Online SAT/ACT Programming & Local Atlanta In-Person Tutoring.
Ivy Tutors Network has been operating in New York City for more than 20 years and is well-known as an industry leader in tutoring and test preparation, emphasizing a personalized approach for each individual student. With undeniable results leading to higher test scores, increased confidence, and "dream school" admissions, IVY has garnered a loyal following of families, students, and educators alike.
Over the past 5 years, IVY has broadened the scope of its mission by providing high-impact tutoring to under-served communities in the NYC area through its work in public and charter schools. This year, IVY worked extensively with schools to shore up basic math skills. Students all over the city are struggling to keep up due to inequality and setbacks within the education system – of the 870,000 New York City public school students in grades 3 through 8 who took a math statewide test last year, only 38% were at grade level. IVY's team of 90+ tutors are in a unique position to help by providing these students with the attention and high-quality instruction they need and deserve.
IVY's tutors fall within the venn diagram of ambitious achievers and engaging educators, able to connect with students both as teachers and mentors/role models. Take Abigail, who scored a 1580 on the SAT and got 5s on 16 AP exams: they teach about 8 hours per week with IVY, both with private school students trying to ace their SAT and at a public high school in the Bronx, where 97% of 9th graders failed a standardized math test last year. "I feel extremely grateful that our team of tutors chooses Ivy Tutors Network," says IVY's founder, "I am so proud of the incredible results they deliver every day."
The recent acquisition will allow Ivy Tutors Network to expand their well-established business model to the Atlanta area and beyond. By adopting Alexander Academy digital assets – their online mock testing platform (https://www.mockexamapp.com) and SAT/ACT materials – IVY hopes to grow its impact exponentially in the wake of many standardized exams moving online (most notably, the SAT in 2024). There is also the opportunity to scale their mission-driven work in public schools through the use of innovative tech solutions, in addition to the high-dose tutoring that has proven so effective.
"We are very pleased to see our company in such good hands," said Matthew Schuck, founder of Alexander Academy. "It's been a pleasure to work with Lisa and her team at Ivy Tutors Network, and envision how our app and test-prep materials can impact a larger audience in the future. We are excited to see these tools continue to grow under IVY's stewardship, serving more and more students."
"This acquisition further strengthens IVY's presence by expanding our footprint and adding a new pipeline of work" said Speransky. "Ivy Tutors Network's mission is to empower K-12 students to succeed through personalized education and mentorship – because the right team makes all the difference. It is with great excitement that we enter into this next phase of our business."
