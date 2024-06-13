 

Ivy Tutors Network Partners With Former Ivy League Insider To Debut Customized Blueprint

By: Ivy Tutors Network Inc.
 
NEW YORK - June 18, 2024 - PRLog -- Ivy Tutors Network Inc. a leading New York City-based tutoring and test preparation company, has unveiled a new college admissions service offering designed to light up the path to college -- the BluePrint plan. Created in conjunction with former Cornell University and current Ivy Tutors Director of Admissions, John Morganelli Jr., BluePrint provides students with a completely customized roadmap to delivering a cohesive college admissions story worthy of the Ivy League.

Leveraging Morganelli's expertise and extensive experience, BluePrint helps students develop an ethos - or application throughline - that highlights each student's innate intellectual curiosity, their engagement with academic and extracurricular activities, and their potential to contribute meaningfully to the campus community and beyond. BluePrint defines ethos as the character, message, or value system that aligns the application's components to communicate a cohesive narrative and make a compelling case for the student's fit and potential impact on a college campus. This hefty-sounding stratagem need not intimidate students or parents: Ivy Tutors Network knows most high school students would struggle to identify and express their world view. It is precisely for that reason that BluePrint guides the college admissions experts at Ivy Tutors Network, in tandem with the student, in uncovering and articulating the student's unique point of view and underlying perspective.

"The landscape of college admissions has evolved into a highly competitive arena where institutions are not just looking for academically proficient students but are increasingly interested in individuals who exhibit a deep intellectual curiosity, a penchant for investigation, and a commitment to leveraging their knowledge for the betterment of their communities," said Founder and CEO of Ivy Tutors Network, Lisa Speransky. "Colleges and universities, especially the most selective ones, value applicants who can demonstrate not just mastery of content, but an eagerness to question, explore and contribute to their field of interest."

After a short interview and detailed intake form, students receive their custom analysis and written BluePrint, detailing:

●      Specific advice on strategically selecting a major, based on the student's unique profile

●      A guide to selecting relevant in-school clubs and activities as well as detailed summer program suggestions based on the student's areas of interest

●       Suggestions for developing the core research question that will guide the student's application narrative, showcasing their ability to engage deeply with topics of personal and scholarly interest

●       Examples of ways the student can leverage this research for impact and visibility in academia and within the local community

●       A detailed outline of how to compile an ethos-infused student profile, activity list, personal statement and supplemental essays with concrete examples including both conventional and contrarian approaches

●       An overview of the college prep timeline, from the beginning of Freshman year through the fall of Senior year, and the financial aid process

The BluePrint service is available for a one-time fee of $1,499 and offers a la carte support as needed throughout the process: https://ivytutorsnetwork.com/services2024/blueprint-college-admissions

