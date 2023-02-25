 
News By Tag
* The Quantum Muse
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2023
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
25242322212019

Follow on Google News

Artists Use Synesthesia To Expand Their Creative Limits

Meet Futurist & Artist With Synesthesia, Cynthia Pinot - The Quantum Muse
By:
 
 
Cynthia Pinot
Cynthia Pinot
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 24, 2023 - PRLog -- Imagine living in a world where music is not only heard, but also seen, where words have flavors and colors have a smell. That is a reality for some people with a rare neurological condition. And some artists are using it to expand their creative limits.

Contemporary Artist Cynthia Pinot has frequently spoken about having synesthesia and how it helps her create art. According to Healthline, synesthesia is a neurological condition in which information meant to stimulate one of your senses stimulates several of your senses. People who have synesthesia are called synesthetes." Research from 2006 shows that about 2-4% of the population have the condition. Pinot said that her synesthesia inspires a lot of her work. "Like all of my work for the most part have to do with synesthesia, all of my artwork, everything I do, live, all the colors for each photograph, painting, it's because those are the colors for those images specifically."
There are other artists, like Stevie Wonder, Billie Elish, Ferrell Williams,  and John Mayer, who have also  described having  synesthesia. John Mayer revealed that his neurological condition allows him to see colors, he sees his music as "shapes, colors, geometry. I've done it for so long now, that a lot of that data has sort of dissolved, and it's all feeling now," he said. "I just know where it is. It's very Jedi now."
Cynthia Pinot, also referred to as The Quantum Muse creates artworks that use a variety of media and techniques – drawing, 3D, motion graphics, photography, and Synthography - computer-based interaction. Cynthia was diagnosed with Synesthesia in two forms: Chromesthesia, and Spatial Sequence Synesthesia at age eight. Pinot describes her world in an abstract quantum level where all sound has color and time stamps have a very definitive latitude and longitude, but constantly in motion. Cynthia's interest in Dutch masters has also influenced her work. She is fascinated by their use of light and shadow, and the way they can create a sense of depth and realism using only a few simple elements. This has led her to experiment with light and shadow in her own work, and to create portraits that often have a dreamlike quality about them.
When asked, Pinot shared "I use photography, illustrative, drawing tools, generative adversarial network, synthesized machine intuition, to push the velocity and boundaries of the human expression. Via the mechanism of quantum feedback, you send a constant, and never-ending stream of information into the universal intelligence of the quantum field. As a result, the potentialities of all your alternative realities collapse into the present moment and coalesce to create chance opportunities, synchronicities, and diving timing. As artist I feel it is our responsibility to be the voice and the eyes for others as we move through all timelines, just be present, create the truth as you see it, and hear, where others cannot, even if the demands are difficult in this prosaic world.  We can change the world; through truth, texture, and colored sound vibrations, through love all things are possible."
.
Synesthesia (https://www.healthline.com/health/synesthesia#examples)

Contact
Grant Hewlett
***@iconjewelsusa.com
End
Email:***@iconjewelsusa.com Email Verified
Tags:The Quantum Muse
Industry:Arts
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 25, 2023
GJDReport News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share