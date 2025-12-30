 
Taction and Fujikon Announce Manufacturing Partnership for Transporter 4 Haptic Module

By: Taction Technology Inc
 
CHAI WAN, Hong Kong - Jan. 3, 2026 - PRLog -- HONG KONG – Taction Technology (https://tactiontechnology.com/), the pioneer in high-fidelity tactile audio, is proud to announce a strategic manufacturing partnership with Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd. to produce the all-new Transporter 4.0 haptic module. This collaboration combines Taction's patented "skin-contact" haptic technology with Fujikon (http://www.fujikon.com/)'s world-class electro-acoustic manufacturing capabilities to scale the next generation of immersive audio products worldwide.

As a leading original design manufacturer (ODM) for some of the world's most recognizable audio brands, Fujikon Industrial will serve as the primary production partner for the Transporter 4.0. This partnership ensures that Taction's sophisticated haptic hardware can be seamlessly integrated into high-volume consumer electronics, including premium gaming headsets, VR/AR wearables, and even therapeutic/wellness products.

Live Demonstrations at CES 2026
Taction Technology will be hosting a private demo suite during CES 2026 (https://www.ces.tech/) in Las Vegas from January 4–9. Industry partners, media, and OEMs are invited to experience the Transporter 4.0 firsthand. Contact Dave Lindberg at dB Enterprises.

A New Standard in Haptic Manufacturing

The Transporter 4.0 is a precision-engineered half-ounce (~11 g) module that delivers the equivalent impact of a 200-pound subwoofer. By leveraging Fujikon's advanced production facilities, Taction has optimized the 4.0 module for massive scalability without sacrificing its industry-leading performance metrics:
  • 0.008-Second Rise Time: Instantaneous tactile response for frame-perfect synchronization in competitive gaming.
  • Ultra-Deep Frequency Response: Tactile output that can be tuned to be flat down to below 30Hz, with useful output as low as 20Hz.
  • Precision Engineering: Built to Fujikon's rigorous quality standards, ensuring a flat frequency response (±5dB) across the entire tactile range.

"Partnering with Fujikon Industrial is a pivotal milestone in our mission to bring the 'you-are-there' experience to every listener," said James Biggs, Ph.D., co-founder of Taction Technology. "Fujikon's deep expertise in acoustics and large-scale manufacturing allows us to meet demand for Transporter 4.0 from global OEMs, ensuring that the highest standard of haptic bass is accessible to the mass market."

Availability
The Transporter 4.0 haptic module is currently in production at Fujikon's facilities and is available for evaluation by OEM partners. The first consumer products featuring the Transporter 4.0 are slated for release throughout 2026. For technical specifications and partnership inquiries, visit Taction Technology (https://tactiontechnology.com/) or DB Enterprises (https://db-ent.com/contact-us/)

About Taction Technology
California-based Taction Technology specializes in tactile transducers that allow users to feel sound as they would in a live environment. Their flagship Transporter technology is the only haptic solution capable of delivering high-fidelity, deep-bass physical sensations in a wearable format.

About Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, Fujikon Industrial is a premier global manufacturer of headphones, headsets, and speakers. With over 40 years of experience, Fujikon provides comprehensive design and manufacturing services to many of the world's leading audio and technology brands.

Contact
David Lindberg
***@db-ent.com
Source:Taction Technology Inc
Email:***@db-ent.com Email Verified
Tags:Haptics
Industry:Consumer electronics
Location:Chai Wan - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong
