Taction and Fujikon Announce Manufacturing Partnership for Transporter 4 Haptic Module
By: Taction Technology Inc
As a leading original design manufacturer (ODM) for some of the world's most recognizable audio brands, Fujikon Industrial will serve as the primary production partner for the Transporter 4.0. This partnership ensures that Taction's sophisticated haptic hardware can be seamlessly integrated into high-volume consumer electronics, including premium gaming headsets, VR/AR wearables, and even therapeutic/
Live Demonstrations at CES 2026
Taction Technology will be hosting a private demo suite during CES 2026 (https://www.ces.tech/
A New Standard in Haptic Manufacturing
The Transporter 4.0 is a precision-engineered half-ounce (~11 g) module that delivers the equivalent impact of a 200-pound subwoofer. By leveraging Fujikon's advanced production facilities, Taction has optimized the 4.0 module for massive scalability without sacrificing its industry-leading performance metrics:
"Partnering with Fujikon Industrial is a pivotal milestone in our mission to bring the 'you-are-there' experience to every listener," said James Biggs, Ph.D., co-founder of Taction Technology. "Fujikon's deep expertise in acoustics and large-scale manufacturing allows us to meet demand for Transporter 4.0 from global OEMs, ensuring that the highest standard of haptic bass is accessible to the mass market."
Availability
The Transporter 4.0 haptic module is currently in production at Fujikon's facilities and is available for evaluation by OEM partners. The first consumer products featuring the Transporter 4.0 are slated for release throughout 2026. For technical specifications and partnership inquiries, visit Taction Technology (https://tactiontechnology.com/
About Taction Technology
California-based Taction Technology specializes in tactile transducers that allow users to feel sound as they would in a live environment. Their flagship Transporter technology is the only haptic solution capable of delivering high-fidelity, deep-bass physical sensations in a wearable format.
About Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, Fujikon Industrial is a premier global manufacturer of headphones, headsets, and speakers. With over 40 years of experience, Fujikon provides comprehensive design and manufacturing services to many of the world's leading audio and technology brands.
