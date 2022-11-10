 
Local nonprofits to host virtual presentation for families about legal guardianships

Ocean Partnership for Children, Ocean County Family Support Organization, Inc.& the Community Health Law Project will host a free legal clinic on Dec. 1st to explain how parents & caregivers of children with disabilities can obtain a guardianship.
By:
 
 
Local nonprofits to host guardianship presentation
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - Nov. 15, 2022 - PRLog -- What is a guardianship and how do you obtain one? What are the legal rights of parents and caregivers of children with disabilities? Three local nonprofits have come together to address these questions and more. Ocean Partnership for Children (OPC) in collaboration with Ocean County Family Support Organization, Inc. and the Community Health Law Project, will be offering a free virtual presentation on Thursday, December 1st at 7pm for families regarding legal guardianships. The virtual presentation will be a legal clinic that explains what a guardianship entails, and the process required to obtain one.

"When parents and caregivers have a child with disabilities, the issue of guardianship is such a big challenge with so many complexities," said Mary Jo Buchanan, Executive Director of OPC. "We are hoping to address these issues and provide our families with the information necessary to make educated decisions about guardianship."

Ocean County Family Support Organization, Inc. is OPC's sister organization. "We focus on the youth/child and Ocean County Family Support Organization provides support to the parents and caregivers of children who have mental health,
substance use, intellectual and developmental challenges," said Buchanan. "Ocean County Family Support Organization provides critical peer support when it's needed the most."

Community Health Law Project provides critical legal services to low-income individuals with disabilities and chronic health conditions. "OPC, Ocean County Family Support Organization, Inc. and Community Health Law Project have come together to help families navigate the journey toward guardianship," Buchanan added.

Those interested in attending the virtual presentation must RSVP by Tuesday, November 29th by calling 732-380-1012 or sending an email to Neptune@chlp.org.

About Community Health Law Project (CHLP)

The mission of Community Health Law Project (CHLP) is a statewide not-for-profit advocacy and legal service organization which provides legal representation and advocacy services to low-income individuals with disabilities and chronic health conditions, and, in certain issues, to organizations representing their interests, with an emphasis on those most vulnerable and needy. To learn more about Community Health Law Project, visit www.chlp.org.

About Ocean County Family Support Organization, Inc.

Ocean County Family Support Organization, Inc. is a non-profit organization made up of parents and community members whose mission is to ensure that every Ocean County family who have children with emotional, behavioral, mental health, substance use and developmental challenges, is given community-based resources and support in a family-friendly, child-centered, culturally competent manner. To learn more about Ocean County Family Support Organization, visit www.oceanfso.org.

About Ocean Partnership for Children Inc.

Founded in 2005, Ocean Partnership for Children (OPC) is Ocean County's Care
Management Organization (CMO). Its mission is to enhance the well-being of youth and
their families through natural and community supports. OPC provides care management
services for Ocean County youth up to the age of 21 years who have mental health,
substance use, intellectual and developmental challenges.  OPC strives to keep children and adolescents at home, in school, and in the community by connecting
them to resources that meet their unique needs and help them achieve their goals.

Ocean Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization available at no cost
to all youth and families in Ocean County who meet the eligibility criteria
of the New Jersey Children's System of Care. To learn more, visit www.oceanpartnership.org or https://www.oceanresourcenet.org.

