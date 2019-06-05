Pushing the limits of New Media by reaching out to the global community

News By Tag
Honoring stories is what New Media Film Festival does. Breaking down barriers and continuing to empower creators is the continued focus.
1st - Describe your mandate.
New Media Film Festival® was established to honor stories worth telling with a mission to bring the "best in new media" productions and innovative storytelling from around the globe to the attention of the film and media watching public. We believe there are thousands of stories worth telling out there, waiting to be told. Our goal is to facilitate this by providing, via our Festival, "an infinite catalyst for story and technology". The Festival thus provides an opportunity for both established and emerging new media artists to get their stories before the public and have opportunities to be funded, hired and get distribution.
2nd - History
In 2009 New Media Film Festival® was announced in Second Life at Los Angeles Studios as an annual story and technology event, honoring stories worth telling. The festival brings together the work of established and emerging New Media Content Creators and video artists, from the US as well as internationally. A multiple award-winning Festival, a student custom career goals program and a we give back program.
3rd - An example of a silent success.
-Nicholas Reed offered us the world premiere of The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life. The timing of the offer to when it would screen would devoid the film of a strategic circuit. So we asked if we could have the world premiere of just the trailer and suggested how and where to offer the feature length versions as premieres leading up to our festival. That film won an Oscar.
4th - Non Silent Success Stories
"Stories that exemplify the power of the cinematic arts to inspire and transform" –Los Angeles Times- Hero Complex
"Makes the cutting edge accessible" – Huffington Post
"Worth the entry fee" – Moviemaker Magazine
"Very well run festival. Beautifully international in scope. Thank you for spotlighting all kinds of emerging media!" – Emmy Winner Dustin Morrow
"Best Vibe Ever, Beyond Expectations"
Crystal Z
***@newmediafilmfestival.com
