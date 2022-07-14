News By Tag
Damon Batiste's NOSACONN's Celebrate Africa Delegate CEO Ward Lloyd Keynote Speaker At U.S.B.C
Following Celebrate Africa Week 'Essence of Africa' NOLA Edition hosted by NOSACONN Amid "Essence's 'Essence of Culture" CEO Lloyd Ward of Ward Holdings International, LLC. shares African prosperity message.
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
After being a business delegate at the an 8-day production of NOSACONN's (New Orleans South Africa Connection) "Celebrate Africa Week 'Essence of Africa' NOLA Edition" amid Essence's Magazine's 3-day "Essence of Culture" promoting culture, trade and tourism between Africa and New Orleans, highlighting local and emerging talent in the New Orleans and engaging visiting business people, CEO Lloyd Ward of Ward Holdings International, LLC., took to the podium as a keynote speaker at the U.S. Black Chambers National Conference & School of Chamber Management (https://www.usbcconference.com/)
NOSACONN's "Celebrate Africa Week, 'Essence of Africa' NOLA Edition, kicked off Tuesday, June 28th at the New Orleans Jazz Museum with a news conference and a performance by Louisiana Hall of Famer & David Batiste, Founder of the legendary "David and the Gladiators" and concluded on Tuesday, July 5th at First Pilgrim Baptist Church in the community. Ward was a key delegate at "Celebrate Africa Week" that connected New Orleans with dignitaries in Africa from Senegal, Cote d' Ivoire, Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa.
"It was an incredible week of planting new seed and cultivating relationships that have already been established between New Orleans and Africa," added Batiste. " Lloyd Ward added his expertise to our experience It was great that the City of New Orleans recognized Ward and others people working with NOSACONN and Celebrate Africa Week by presenting proclamations. It is great that he has gone to the seat of our nation to talk about leaning into Africa at the U.S. Black Chambers National Conference & School of Chamber Management (https://www.usbcconference.com/
"I commend Damon Batiste for the great work he has done and is doing to bring awareness to the great potential for community service and wealth building in Africa," said Lloyd Ward, CEO of Ward Holdings International, LLC. " My rich experience in New Orleans was great inspiration for my presentation in D.C."
Highlights of NOSACONN's "Celebrate Africa Week, 'Essence of Africa' NOLA Edition" videotaped moments were captured by Bryant Johnson of LyfePULSE, inc.:
CEO Lloyd Ward of Ward Holdings International, LLC -The Strategic Importance of Africa at New Orleans Jazz Museum:
https://youtu.be/
Singing the Praises of Africa at Sweet Lorraine's Jazz Club
https://youtu.be/
See more of NOSACONN programs and events at ThePULSE New Orleans:
https://www.youtube.com/
In related Africa-U.S. news, as the New York South Africa Consulate General celebrates the birthday of the late South African President Nelson Mandela, New Orleans Cultural Ambassador Damon Batiste has been invited to attend the celebration. "Having had the honor of meeting President Mandela at his 80th Birthday Celebration July 18,1998, who gave himself a gift by marrying Grace Machel, the former Mozambique First Lady on his birthday, I am inspired and encouraged by the celebration and my invitation from Motumisi Tawana, Ph.D.
In celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day, the South African Consulate General in New York will present a special screening of Mandela in America at St. Mark's Church-in-the-
See more about the culture, arts, and business development nonprofit NOSACONN at www.nosaconn.com.
