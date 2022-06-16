News By Tag
CIMdata to Host a Free Webinar on the value potential of a multi-view BOM approach
This webinar will explain how to derive business value from a multi-view approach to lifecycle product structures management.
By: CIMdata
In the Multi-view Approach to Lifecycle Product Structures Management, referred to by some as the "multi-view BOM approach," a consolidated information resource contains all the information and maintains all the relationships between data elements that are needed to support the perspectives of multiple communities within Product Engineering, Manufacturing, and Service. The basis of value with this approach is automated reconciliation and synchronization across domain views that can be created and managed with optimal autonomy.
CIMdata's research and industrial consulting activities have revealed that commercial PLM solutions have advanced within the last five years to enable this approach. In response, leaders in many industries are starting to implement multi-view solutions. With the newness and complexity of this application, there is little experience to draw from to identify and predict value. This webinar will describe several case studies and the expected business value identified by those making these investments.
This webinar will help attendees:
Jim Roche has 35+ years of experience in transformation and IT enablement of product development and manufacturing processes. Before joining CIMdata, he was a PLM Practice Manager at CSC Consulting and A.T. Kearney. He was also at EDS, serving as the chief architect for General Motors' global engineering systems and as the head technical negotiator for strategic supplier contracts.
Anyone with responsibility or interest in product program integration, systems engineering, PLM program planning, digitalization, or the digital thread will find this presentation interesting.
To find out more, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/
