News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
CME Corp Announces Nearly $9M Order with Martek for U.S Army Wellness Centers
By: CME Corp.
The orders are being fulfilled with Martek Global Services, Inc., (Martek) the prime contractor that is providing Initial, Outfitting and Transition (IO&T) Services to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The products being supplied by CME, which are all aimed at promoting wellness, include diagnostic, physical therapy, and exercise equipment, medical treatment aids and supplies, firearms simulator training and software, and mental acuity software.
Operating under the U.S. Army Medical Command and its Army Public Health Center (APHC), the AWCs are designed to improve individual and unit performance and readiness, utilizing advanced testing technology and highly trained health and human performance professionals. They provide preventative medicine, public health, health promotion, and wellness.
"The orders will give the centers access to CME's unrivaled resources and cost effectiveness during a time of inflation when every dollar saved counts," said Robert Charron, CME's Manager of Government Sales. "With CME's direct-to-site, white glove delivery services, these health centers will be able to continue to offer peak efficiencies at the bases, which is so crucial for force protection."
"Because it excels at procuring, transporting, assembling, and managing the aggregation of hundreds of lines of products at military facilities throughout the country, we appreciate having such a reliable and exceptional medical equipment distributor as CME," said Patrick Reynolds, Vice President of Enterprise Facilities Solutions at Martek. "Together, we are meeting the needs of the brave men and women who protect our nation."
Under separate orders of $7.7 million and $1.2 million, CME will supply an estimated 60,000 pieces of equipment, representing some 1,800 pallets of products, to the AWCs of 43 Army brigades.
The centers are located at Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Drum, New York; Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington; Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Huachuca, Arizona; Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
About CME Corp:
CME Corp (http://cmecorp.com) is the nation's premier source for healthcare equipment, turnkey logistics, and biomedical services, representing 2 million+ products from more than 2,000 manufacturers. With two corporate offices and 35+ service centers, our mission is to help healthcare facilities nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment specification, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate, and expand on schedule.
About Martek Global Services, Inc.
For more than 25 years, Martek Global Services has been a leader in integrated strategic and tactical solutions in real estate, healthcare, facilities, and professional services for federal government and commercial customers nationwide. Martek provides a full suite of services such as real estate development to include fully outfitted build-to-suit facilities, facilities management, retrofit, and renovation, healthcare facilities support, and litigation, program management, and acquisition support services.
Contact
Cindy Juhas
Chief Strategy Officer, CME Corp
***@cmecorp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse