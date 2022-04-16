News By Tag
Cures Within Reach seeks clinical trials in health disparities or led by underserved researchers
Ten clinical trials starting soon in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, including health disparities trials that engage community-based organizations
After similar RFPs in 2021, Cures Within Reach selected 10 DEI-related clinical trials to test approved treatments in new indications across many disease areas. These trials are starting as early as Spring 2022 after regulatory and related approvals.
Five of the 10 are health disparities trials that include the engagement of health and/or social services-related community-based organizations that are trusted and already engaged with communities of color to support the trials. These trials also seek to engage and educate prospective participants, help to reduce fear and mistrust of participation, and share the opportunity to improve the health and healthcare of communities of color. This community engagement, funded by CWR, is an integral part of these clinical trials.
In the U.S., respected research institutions from New York to California will start the following clinical trials soon, all led by underrepresented researchers and five within health disparities:
In addition, three more clinical trials will start soon in LMICs:
Cures Within Reach's DEI goals (https://www.cureswithinreach.org/
Cures Within Reach's DEI trials are supported by donors and sponsors that include the Searle Funds at The Chicago Community Trust, Takeda Pharmaceuticals' R&D Center for Health Equity and Patient Affairs, Burroughs Wellcome Fund and others.
"Burroughs Wellcome Fund (BWF) is excited to partner with Cures Within Reach for this innovative RFP to address health disparities. By engaging community-based organizations who are actively working with the communities affected by health inequities, innovative new therapies are more accessible to a wider swath of patients," said BWF Program Officer Dr. Kelly Rose. "Involving a diverse patient population in clinical trials can lead to a data set that more accurately represents how the intervention will work in the general public and lead to more robust therapies."
"Our funding partners represent a variety of interests, but with aligned goals to address health disparities,"
Cures Within Reach's focuses on first-in-human or proof-of-concept clinical repurposing trials that catalyze the follow-on funding needed to continue the research – building evidence for publication and follow-on trials allowing clinicians to make their own decisions with their patients (called off-label use), or for regulatory approval by the FDA or other agencies. In addition to this DEI initiative, other 2022 initiatives at Cures Within Reach include impacting Veterans' Issues and Pediatrics, as well as several disease-specific efforts.
"There is a very real and pressing need to diversify the clinical trial ecosystem to include traditionally under-represented patients and researchers, particularly those from communities of color, says Dr. Chris Reddick, Vice President and Head of R&D Health Equity at Takeda. "We are working with partners like Cures Within Reach to empower clinical researchers to address the health inequities that matter most to their communities and ultimately to provide better care for their patients long-term."
