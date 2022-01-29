News By Tag
Benchmark Intl Facilitated the Trans btwn Wilnat, Inc. (DBA KGM) & Compass Group Equity
These meetings followed a uniquely short 15-day marketing campaign in which over 400 potential acquirers were approached. "In today's market, with some good preparation and an amazing one-of-a-kind opportunity like KGM, we can really make things happen quickly," stated Benchmark International Managing Director Clinton Johnston.
KGM is an Oklahoma-based distributor and servicer of meters, regulators, valves, and other critical measuring and flow-control equipment primarily serving utilities and municipalities. Benchmark International Director Michael Macinnes added, "A business like this - operating in over 24 states, with government contracting aspects, and major OEM contracts - throws up a great deal of complexity and requires real teamwork, especially with a 73-day deadline between signing the letter of intent and the drop-dead date for a closing." The transaction closed on December 29. "Benchmark International provided a great service to the Wood's; they prepared KGM for the rigors of diligence and the transition in working with a collaborative strategic partner," stated Chris Gibson, Compass Group's Managing Director.
Legal counsel was provided to the buyer by McGuire Wood's partner, Jon Finger, and to the sellers by Nelson Mullen's partners, Doug Starcher and Peter Schoemann.
This transaction contributed to Benchmark International's nearly 200 deals closed in 2021. Regarding the transaction, Benchmark International's Executive Chairman, Steven Keane, stated "We are very happy to have had the opportunity to get this deal lined up and closed for the Wood family. In a year of unprecedented M&A activity for family-owned businesses, this deal will stand out as one in which our deal team really went above and beyond to ensure the best results for our clients. If ever a client deserved that, it was the Wood family, and we are so happy that they were able to go into the new year with the deal behind them and the ability to focus entirely toward the next step in their professional journey."
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
ABOUT BENCHMARK INTERNATIONAL
Benchmark Intl's global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark Intl has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark Intl's deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Benchmark International
***@benchmarkintl.com
