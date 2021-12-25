 
December 2021
Take a VIRTUAL FLIGHT in the flying car of the future at CES 2022

See the ASKA™ Drive & Fly Vehicle at stand 3535/West Hall LVCC
By: ASKA by NFT Inc.
 
 
ASKA drive and fly vehicle
ASKA drive and fly vehicle
LOS ALTOS, Calif. - Dec. 28, 2021 - PRLog -- ASKA, a Silicon Valley air mobility innovator, will showcase a full-size concept model of the cockpit and dashboard of the ASKA™ drive and fly vehicle at CES 2022 / stand 3535 LVCC. Visitors can step inside the cockpit for a thrilling, immersive experience of what it will be like to drive and fly with ASKA™️. It's a technological milestone for the air mobility sector and dramatically advances ASKA's mission to create a roadable vehicle that can vertically takeoff and fly like an aircraft.

The concept model features:
- Simulator for drive and fly with a joystick to fly, a steering wheel to drive
- Intuitive controls to operate the vehicle
- 55-inch dashboard with glass display, providing the visual data that pilots will see as they travel
- Cameras offering 360 vision for driving, including an overhead camera for looking up during vertical takeoff, and a landing camera for looking downward during descent
- ASKA™'s beautiful, ergonomic design, with a spacious open feel to the cockpit
- Pilot panel with a vivid, graphical interface for navigational display
- Console with vehicle functions, climate control and a design that minimizes distractions
- Operating features such as light control gauge, driving gauge, altitude, tire pressure, battery status, fuel status and alerts
- Multimedia display for radio, music and video.

Guy Kaplinsky, Co-Founder/CEO of ASKA, states: "We are incredibly excited to share this major innovation with the world and to finally be able to turn our dream of air mobility from a vision into something people can see, feel and touch. We know this is the future of travel and today we've come one step closer to achieving that goal."

Maki Kaplinsky, Co-Founder & Chair/COO, Chairman, comments: "Anyone who is passionate about the technology that will change our lives in the years ahead should come to our stand and see what that future looks like. "

The four-seater ASKA™ drives on the road like a car and is capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), as well as short takeoff and landing (STOL), and flies efficiently like an aircraft. Its flight range is up to 250 miles. ASKA™ enables people to live in a quality environment outside urban areas and to quickly and safely travel to the city center – door to door. A pilot's license is required to operate the ASKA™.

In April 2021, the company opened the world's first flying car showroom and launched pre-orders of the ASKA™ drive & fly vehicle for time share as well as ownership. Delivery is targeted for 2026, subject to standard regulatory approval and certification.

ASKA™'s development and flight-testing are being conducted in accordance with FAA and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) guidelines for certification. Full-scale flight demonstrations will be taking place in 2022. NFT is part of NASA's Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign.

ASKA™ by NFT Inc. has offices in Los Altos and Mountain View, CA and was founded in 2018.
For more information, please visit http://www.askafly.com

