SEM Link Awarded Grant from Science Sandbox to support STEM Journal Club
By: SEM Link
This grant award will support the second cohort of the STEM Journal Club for Metro Atlanta high school students which begins in October 2021 and ends in May 2022. SEM Link is building upon the success of the first cohort from the program pilot in the 2020-21 program year. A comparison of participant pre and post assessment data revealed an increase in confidence in the ability to read and discuss STEM journal articles. The journal club curriculum, developed by Dr. Ryan Clark, Program Co-Director, is a "hybrid" journal club model focused on teaching students how to critically, read, dissect analyze, evaluate, and discuss research articles while incorporating social media and small group discussions. Additionally, Program Instructor Mr. Mikaili Abdullah, a third year PhD student in Biomedical Sciences, will lead monthly supplemental discussions to simplify key concepts related to the journal article of the month. To train students on communicating STEM topics to diverse audiences, the final project for the STEM Journal Club participants is the creation of a podcast episode based on a STEM journal article. Mr. M-T Strickland, an electrical engineer and experienced podcaster, will walk students through the process of developing a podcast and recording in a podcast studio. "The STEM Journal Club is designed to address the need for high school students to increase their ability to critically read, analyze, evaluate, discuss and present scientific information. By equipping students with these vital skills, we aim to positively impact their self-efficacy, their ability to succeed in the high school classroom, successful matriculation through an undergraduate STEM program and impact their preparation for a successful STEM career," stated Dr. Ryan Clark Program Co-Director and Curriculum Developer.
About SEM Link
SEM Link is a nonprofit organization whose programs increase K-12 students' awareness of STEM careers and encourage their participation in STEM research through digital learning and hands-on activities. For more information about SEM Link organization visit our website at http://semsuccess.org or email us at info@semsuccess.org
About Science Sandbox
Science Sandbox is an initiative of the Simons Foundation dedicated to inspiring a deeper interest in science, especially among those who don't think of themselves as science enthusiasts. We support and collaborate with programs that unlock scientific thinking in everyone. For more information about Science Sandbox, visit our website at http://sciencesandbox.org For all press-related and awardee-related matters and inquiries, please contact sciencesandbox@
Contact
Tokiwa T. Smith
info@semsuccess.org
8886006294
