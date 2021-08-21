 
Agenda Topics Announced for PLM Road Map & PDT Fall 2021

This major PLM industry event, the second in a series on disruptive technologies, will take place virtually in November, with a set of all-new presentations.
By: CIMdata
 
 
PLM Road Map & PDT Fall 2021
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Aug. 25, 2021 - PRLog -- CIMdata and Eurostep announce the agenda topics for PLM Road Map™ & PDT Fall 2021. The theme for our 2021 PLM Road Map & PDT conferences is "Disruption—the PLM Professionals' Exploration of Emerging Technologies that Will Reshape the PLM Value Equation." The fall event will expand upon the topics discussed during the spring event with new presentations, speakers, and topics. The event will take place over two half-day sessions on November 16th and 17th.

PLM Road Map & PDT 2021 is an event customized to the interests of the PLM Professional. Our agenda will offer a mix of reports and case studies from teams of industry experts covering technologies, processes, and people. PLM Road Map & PDT 2021 will examine various emerging disruptive technologies looking at the value they promise to deliver and why they are disruptive. We will also look at the role of standards in ensuring the openness and interoperability of these technologies. Additionally, we will share some examples of applying these technologies in various industries, including aerospace & defense, automotive, high-tech, maritime, and heavy equipment. Presentations will include the following topics:

**Trends and enablers of digital transformation
**The business value of standards-based information interoperability for Aerospace & Defense
**Can standards and the combination of standards aspire to be disruptive?
**Indexing content
**Going model-based
**Infusing PLM with AI
**Digital disruption in maritime
**A balanced strategy to reap continuous business value from digital PLM
**Systems engineering and systems thinking

"The agenda topics are of high interest to any PLM professional, and we have a great line-up of speakers, matching previous PDT Europe and PLM Road Map events," says Mr. Håkan Kårdén, Eurostep's Director of Marketing. Technology is at the heart of everything we do today. What are the disruptive technology trends to keep an eye on? Are they disruptive at scale? How do we build teams that embrace technologies and deliver value? We are looking forward to delivering another must-attend event, again on-line," added Mr. Kårdén.

According to Ms. Cheryl Peck, CIMdata's Director of Marketing, "In May, we introduced the theme for this year's event virtual series, one focused on disruptive technologies and the value they promise. Our fall event, in November, will expand upon the topics discussed previously with a set of new presentations, speakers, and topics. Keeping track of the many disruptors can be daunting and not optional if we do not want to miss out on the opportunities disruption affords. The agenda topics we have put together will expand our scope of thinking and help PLM Professionals learn how to harness the potential of using disruptive technologies to maximize organizational value."

PLM Road Map & PDT is a highly relevant event for PLM industry leaders and PLM practitioners globally, providing independent education where ideas, trends, experiences, and relationships critical to the industry germinate and take root.

For more detail on the agenda, please visit https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/plm-conferences/plmrm-pdt-fall-2021.

