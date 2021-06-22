News By Tag
Rx Outreach and Pfizer RxPathways® Announce Collaboration to Increase Access to Health Information
By: Rx Outreach
"Because barriers exist that prevent people from getting quality health education and learning about medication resources, we are excited about our deepening partnership with Pfizer RxPathways which aligns with our core strategies and mission.," said Darryl Munden, President of Rx Outreach.
Pfizer RxPathways will serve as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor for Rx Outreach's Health and Wellness Outreach program. Launched in 2014, the program was developed to improve the health and quality of life of low-income seniors and other at-risk populations. Through evidence-based models of health education, people can better manage or even prevent a chronic disease, such as diabetes and hypertension.
Pfizer RxPathways serves as a single point of access to help connect eligible patients to a range of Pfizer assistance programs that offer insurance support, co-pay help, and medication for free or at a savings. Last year, Pfizer changed the lives of 136,000 patients, who received 850,000 Pfizer prescription medications at a reduced or zero cost.
Rx Outreach became a non-profit organization in 2010, providing affordable medication to the underserved. By partnering with hundreds of clinics and organizations across the U.S., Rx Outreach provides a crucial health safety net for those who battle both illness and poverty. Since its beginning, Rx Outreach has saved people in need $822 million on their prescription medications.
"Our partnership with Rx Outreach will help us to reach even more people who may not know or have access to quality health education and medication resources," said Amarilis Coombs, Director, U.S. Assistance Program at Pfizer. "This initiative is especially important now, given the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on patients in need. We aim to increase awareness of available support for patients in need, educate individuals and communities on best health practices, and ultimately improve health for all in the US."
To learn more about this partnership, visit https://rxoutreach.org/
About Rx Outreach
Rx Outreach is the nation's largest, non-profit, fully licensed, mail order pharmacy. It offers more than 1,000 medication strengths at affordable prices. To learn more, go to www.rxoutreach.org.
About Pfizer RxPathways, the Pfizer Patient Assistance Program
Pfizer RxPathways® connects eligible patients, regardless of their insurance status, to a range of assistance programs that offer insurance support, co-pay help, and medicines for free or at a savings. Patients can go to the Pfizer RxPathways website or call a toll-free number to speak with a trained Medicine Access Counselor who will direct patients to Pfizer programs or other independent 3rd party resources. For more information about Pfizer RxPathways, please visit www.PfizerRxPathways.com. Patients can also call the toll-free phone number 1-844-989-PATH (7284) to consult with a Pfizer Medicine Access Counselor.
