News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
VKTRY Insoles Worn By Record 74 Selections In 2021 NFL Draft
Nine first round picks, ten second round picks and 13 third round picks all used the World's First Carbon Fiber Insoles to Improve Performance and Increase Injury Protection During Their Key Prep and Now Into Their Professional Careers
By: VKTRY GEAR
"The world's best athletes are discovering the increased performance benefits and the injury protection that our carbon fiber insoles provide, and that was very clear in this year's NFL Draft," said VKTRY CEO Steve Wasik. "Every day we get more requests from athletes for our insoles, none more than in the NFL, be it in this next generation of stars or in the growing number of veterans who are making VKs 'Must Haves' when they take the field."
"We're always told by our coaches that you're only as strong as your foundation… it all starts with your feet and VKs give me the ability to explode forward and absorb force," said Rashawn Slater. "The energy return is the biggest thing… you can feel it. VKs feel way different than a normal insole and they help me reduce the risk of injury and that means everything."
"Once you become accustomed to the feeling of VKTRY Insoles, it helps to elevate your game. From a lower body standpoint, the explosiveness with VKs is crazy," added Zaven Collins. "The only time I wasn't wearing them was when I was sleeping. That subconscious thought helps you play at least 1% faster or 1% better, which is a giant gain in the league."
"VKTRY Insoles made me a lot more explosive," said running back Javonte Williams, who the Denver Broncos traded up to take with the 35th pick from the University of North Carolina. "In the past when I didn't have them I would have to stop or slow down because my feet started hurting. With the VKTRY Insoles I can keep going all day."
During the 2020 NFL season, a record number of over 200 NFL players, from 29 of 32 clubs, wore VKTRY'S carbon fiber insoles, a 300% increase from 2019. Some of the brightest young stars and respected veterans in the NFL, including Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb, LV Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, Washington RB Antonio Gibson, Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary, SF 49ers WR "Deebo" Samuel, Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf, NY Jets Williams, Buffalo Bills CB Josh Norman, Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller, LA Chargers OT Brian Bulaga, Denver Broncos TE Noah Fant, New York Giants TE Evan Engram, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Pittsburgh Steelers LB Devin Bush and many more are now part of the VKTRY using team. Players from every Power Five Conference used VKs for the first time during their Pro Days.
Made from aerospace-grade carbon fiber, VKTRY Insoles store and return energy to the athlete. They also provide a "spring-like"
VKTRY Insoles are available in five different levels of flexibility to optimize performance, protection and comfort. Athletes at more than 300 professional and college teams wear VKTRY Insoles for training and competition. A recent study of 263 NCAA athletes showed 41% less foot injuries and 22% less lower leg injuries when athletes use VKs.
VKTRY Insoles were originally invented for the US Olympic Bobsled Team to improve athletic explosiveness. In 2010, these carbon fiber insoles helped Team USA win gold in the 4-man bobsled – first time in 62 years. Now, more and more people are discovering the benefits of energy return, improved stability and the shock absorption that VKs provide.
About VKTRY:
VKTRY was created and founded by Matt Arciuolo, Certified Pedorthist for the USA Olympic Bobsled and Skeleton teams. The product design evolved following the Olympics and Arciuolo received a product patent in 2015. The Milford, Conn. based company began manufacturing and marketing the insoles in 2016. Because all athletes are not alike, VKs are customized based on the size of the athlete and the sport or activity. In 2020, the company launched the "VKTRY4HEROES"
VKTRY Insoles are proudly made in the USA.
Media Contact
Joe Favorito
joefavorito2@
917 566 8345
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse