VKTRY Brings NFL Star Jonathan Taylor On Board As Latest Brand Ambassador
Innovative Performance Insole Company On Pace For Record Sales in 2021
By: VKTRY
"When I first put VKTRY Insoles into my cleats, it was an instant boost of explosion, power & speed. Being able to explode out of my cuts with more power helps me separate from a defender," stated Jonathan Taylor. "Knowing that VKTRY Insoles are made with the latest and greatest technology makes you feel almost like you're a superhero or something out of this world. Having this high-tech product inside your cleats makes you feel like no one can stop you on the field."
"We are honored to have two of the best young running backs in the NFL as VKTRY's spokespeople – first Nick Chubb – and now Jonathan Taylor," said VKTRY CEO Steve Wasik. "JT is one of the most explosive players in the league, highly respected by everyone who knows him. We are honored to have him representing VKTRY."
During the 2021 NFL season, a record number of over 200 NFL players, from all 32 clubs, are now wearing VKTRY'S carbon fiber insoles, a 75% increase from 2020. The list includes some of the brightest young stars and respected veterans in the NFL: Nick Chubb, Saquan Barkley, Antonio Gibson, Bryan Bulaga, George Kittle, Josh Norman, DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel and many more. VKTRY Insoles are used across multiple sports and the company's endorsements include NBA legend Tracy McGrady, Captain of the Gold Medal-winning US Women's Volleyball Team Jordan Larson, MLB slugger Vlad Guerrero, Jr., and 3X PGA major winner Padraig Harrington.
Made from aerospace-grade carbon fiber, VKTRY Insoles store and return energy to the athlete. They also provide a "spring-like"
"VKTRY's Gold Insoles have been designed for serious athletes, while our recent launch of Silver Insoles appeals to more casual athletes or weekend warriors", stated Wasik. "2021 has proven to be our best year ever as sales are trending at close to +40% higher than year ago. More and more athletes are discovering the performance and protection benefits of VKTRY Insoles."
Taylor added: "If a teammate asked me about VKTRY Insoles, I would tell them that this is the one product that would help them take their game to the next level. Foam insoles don't respond or give you anything back. Wearing VKTRY's carbon fiber insoles, the one thing I notice instantly is that extra power & explosion that they give me."
About VKTRY:
VKTRY was created and founded by Matt Arciuolo, Certified Pedorthist for the USA Olympic Bobsled and Skeleton teams. In 2010, these carbon fiber insoles helped Team USA win gold in the 4-man bobsled – first time in 62 years. The product design evolved following the Olympics and Arciuolo received a product patent in 2015. The Milford, Connecticut based company began manufacturing and marketing the insoles in 2016.
Today, athletes at more than 300 professional and college teams are now wearing VKTRY Insoles for training and competition. A recent study of 263 NCAA athletes showed 41% less foot injuries and 22% less lower leg injuries when athletes use VKs. More and more people are discovering the benefits of energy return, improved stability and the shock absorption that VKs provide.
In 2020, the company launched the "VKTRY4HEROES"
VKTRY Insoles are proudly made in the USA.
