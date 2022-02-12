News By Tag
VKTRY Introduces Top MLB Prospect Julio Rodriguez as Latest Brand Ambassador
Innovative Performance Insole Company Achieves Record Sales Levels
By: Vktry
"Once I started using VKTRY's carbon fiber insoles, I knew I'd never use anything else," said Rodriguez. "VKTRY has completely changed the way I train, compete and recover. Power starts from the ground up. During my swing especially, I can feel that return of energy that the carbon fiber provides."
"We are thrilled to have Julio representing VKTRY because he is one of the best power and speed players in baseball – and has been wearing our insoles for the last two years," said VKTRY CEO Steve Wasik. "We see the same level of potential in Julio that we saw in Jonathan Taylor before his breakout NFL season and in former ambassador Vladimir Guerrero Jr. prior to his breakout 2021 MLB season."
Rodriguez has excelled at each level of the minor leagues, and led the Dominican Republic Olympic Team to a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Dubbed as the MLB's next superstar, Rodriguez is the Mariners top prospect and is currently the No.1 ranked outfield prospect in all of baseball. Off the field, Rodriguez taught himself fluent English by age 18, and is a fan favorite on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
Rodriguez added: "With VKTRY Insoles I am able to run faster and have a more explosive first step which is critical in the outfield. At the plate, I feel more powerful and even noticed my bat speed increase since I started wearing VKs. The boost in performance and protection gives me confidence going into every game I play."
VKTRY has had an amazing track record of aligning with elite athletes. Just 6 months ago, VKTRY signed Indianapolis All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, who this season led the NFL In rushing yards, touchdowns and recorded the fastest speed on the field (22.13 MPH). The company's roster of superstar athletes also includes NBA legend Tracy McGrady, Captain of the Gold Medal-winning US Women's Volleyball Team Jordan Larson, and three-time PGA Major winner Padraig Harrington.
Made from aerospace-grade carbon fiber, VKTRY Insoles store and return energy to the athlete. They also provide a "spring-like"
"VKTRY's Gold Insoles have been designed for serious athletes, while our recent launch of Silver Insoles appeals to more casual, lifetime athletes," stated Wasik. "More and more athletes are discovering the performance and protection benefits of VKTRY Insoles."
About VKTRY:
VKTRY was created and founded by Matt Arciuolo, Certified Pedorthist for the USA Olympic Bobsled and Skeleton teams. In 2010, these carbon fiber insoles helped Team USA win gold in the 4-man bobsled – first time in 62 years. The product design evolved following the Olympics and Arciuolo received a product patent in 2015. The Milford, Conn. based company began manufacturing and marketing the insoles in 2016.
Today, athletes at more than 400 professional and college teams are now wearing VKTRY Insoles for training and competition. A recent study of 263 NCAA athletes showed 41% less foot injuries and 22% less lower leg injuries when athletes use VKs. More and more people are discovering the benefits of energy return, improved stability and the shock absorption that VKs provide.
In 2020, the company launched the "VKTRY4HEROES"
VKTRY Insoles come with a no questions asked, money back guarantee. For more information go to www.VKTRYgear.com.
Media Contact
Steve Wasik
steve.wasik@
914-582-5202
