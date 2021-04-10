News By Tag
Lennar unveils three new communities in North Jersey
Venue at The American, Collection at Morris Plains and The Parke at Little Falls are coming soon to Morris and Passaic Counties.
By: Lennar Corporation
Venue at The American, Collection at Morris Plains and The Parke at Little Falls are all set to open this spring. "We are so excited to unveil these upscale communities in New Jersey's most desirable areas," said Anthony Mignone, Division President of Lennar's NJ/NY Region. "Even throughout the constant shadow of a pandemic, Lennar has continued to experience exponential growth. This truly is a testament to our commitment to provide the very best for our homebuyers."
Venue at The American is a 55+ Active Adult community that will offer luxurious lofts and upscale townhomes in Morris Plains. The Morris County community is just minutes from downtown Morristown and will highlight a clubhouse, pool and an array of onsite amenities.
Collection at Morris Plains is ideal for both growing families, as well as those looking to downsize. "This community will offer luxurious loft-style residences and townhomes in beautiful Morris County," said Mignone. "Nature lovers will also feel right at home with a beautiful park nestled in the heart of the community, complete with bike racks, walking paths, benches and more. Residents will also be in walking distance to the train station for easy commuting."
The Parke at Little Falls will feature luxurious loft-style residences on Main Street in Little Falls – just 25 minutes from New York City. "This community is perfect for commuters, as well as those who want to make the most out of living right next to Manhattan while living in the suburbs," said Mignone. "The Parke at Little Falls will also offer a special tax abatement, meaning monthly payments will go down and the amount of the home you can afford will go up."
All communities offer low maintenance living. "We have carefully removed the need for homeowners to spend countless hours maintaining their homes," said Mignone. "It truly is stress-free living where everyone has the opportunity to experience The Connected Home."
The Connected Home by Lennar will be offered at each of these new communities as part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included program, which incorporates the most desired features in every new home as standard. Included with these homes are:
The Connected Home is made possible through Lennar's comprehensive technology strategy and is profoundly reflected in its most recent ranking as #1 Most Admired Homebuilder on FORTUNE Magazine's 2021 List of World's Most Admired Companies. "This recognition is a direct response to the remarkable efforts and overwhelming dedication of everyone at Lennar for delivering outstanding homes and providing an unrivaled level of customer service," said Mignone. "Looking to the future, we are excited to continue these efforts as we move in the North Jersey market and bring the dream of homeownership to life for so many families."
About Lennar Corporation
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's largest builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds first time, move-up and active adult communities under the Lennar brand name. Eagle Home Mortgage and CalAtlantic Title provide mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of the Company's homes and others. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about the Company may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, http://www.lennar.com.
