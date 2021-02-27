News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The HOPE Center warms hearts in Ocean County
The local nonprofit recently held a Warm Your Heart event to help give families all the ingredients needed to stay warm, happy and healthy during the cold winter months.
By: The HOPE Center
"The HOPE Center would like to thank our dear friends and incredible partners at Fulfill for helping to make our 'Warm Your Heart' event possible," said Amy VanBezooijen of The HOPE Center. "Through this pandemic, Fulfill's compassion for our mission, unwavering support and deep desire to care for and provide food security for those in our community has been incredible! From our hearts to yours, we thank you."
The HOPE Center would also like to extend its gratitude to the Ocean County YMCA's Crochet Club. "We cannot thank the Y's Crochet Club enough for coming together to knit and crochet 850 beautiful hats, scarves, mittens and blankets for our families," said VanBezooijen. "Your generosity is appreciated by so many."
The HOPE Center opened its doors in February 2008 in an effort to provide services to those individuals in need of assistance. Today, the HOPE Center's staff of over 100 volunteers provide resources, advocacy and coordinating services with partner agencies. Volunteers assist clients in navigating the social service programs within the county to help resolve their issues of housing, utilities and other urgent needs.
The HOPE Center's mission is to serve clients with dignity and compassion and strives to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. The organization provides food through its full-service, client-choice food pantry and community garden, shelter assistance, utility assistance and transportation to those in need. Special events and various drives are held throughout the year.
Similar to the compassionate cause of The HOPE Center, the mission of Fulfill is to alleviate hunger and build food security in Monmouth and Ocean Counties and to make sure that all people at all times have access to enough nutritious food to maintain an active and healthy life. To learn more, visit fulfillnj.org.
The HOPE Center is located at 253 Chestnut Street in Toms River. To learn more or for volunteer opportunities, visit http://houseofhopeocean.org/
About The HOPE Center
The HOPE Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization initiated by the Clergy Association of Greater Toms River. Within a place of hope and faith, the mission of The HOPE Center is to serve families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm. To reach The HOPE Center, call 732-341-447. After 4pm, for emergency services, please call 211.
Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse