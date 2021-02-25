Oakland based hip hop artist and philanthropist Ron Raxx teams up with rising R&B star Nyasia Chane'l

Ron Raxx releases "Can't Fake It" featuring New York based R&B Soulstress Nyasia Chane'l

-- Ron Cooper Jr (known professionally as Ron Raxx, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Oakland CA. He rose to attention in 2017 when he released the video to his hit record "Snakes". In 2018, he followed up on the success of "Snakes" with the release of his star-studded, debut studio album "Paradox Cliche", which included guest appearances from: Mistah Fab, Outrageous Karina, Magnolia Chop, and more."S.T.I.C.K."stands for: Stronger Than I Can Komprehend, when discussing the rational for its formation, Ron reflects on the tragic loss of his mother due to suicide when he was just 4 years of age; "It's my personal belief that all humans have encountered situations to which we didn't know how we would overcome them but through our faith in something greater albeit "God", the "Universe" or whatever we find the strength to overcome, and STICK Squad was formed to be a reminder and inspiration to the people that we can overcome any obstacle together.", says Ron Raxx.STICK Squad has begun to partner with Carter Block Entertainment (CBE), Restoration for Life Ministries and Food Without Borders; for weekly food drive events every Saturday donating 2500 boxes of food to those in need in Oakland. Beginning in early February as a response to the hardship brought on by the pandemic STICK Squad and CBE plan to continue this endeavor well into the spring and beyond looking to partner with like-minded organizations and expand to more communities throughout the Bay area and greater California.For decades, the great state of California has produced Hip-Hop artists who are more than just musicians, artists such as the late great Eazy-E, Nipsey Hussle; legends such as Snoop Dogg, and E-40 have all leveraged their artistry with their entrepreneurial instincts endeavoring to uplift their communities. Ron Raxx is no different in this regard. With the establishment of his own label, lifestyle, and clothing brand "STICK Squad", Ron has ventured into music production, event planning, fashion and philanthropic work.Real life, pain, love, loss, companionship is what drives Ron Raxx and that is reflected in all of his music. "Can't Fake It" is a tale about a new romance, discussing how many times the barriers to love are found in the people around you who are purported to be friends or family. Ron's chronology of a budding romance is all too relatable, the classic "Good girl" choosing the perceived "Bad guy". As Ron expresses gratitude for the love of his choosing him over the objections of her peers, the soulful musings of Nyasia Chane'l reassures him that their bond is greater than others have the ability to comprehend."Can't Fake It" is a remarkable throwback styled Hip-Hop/Soul ballad with a "now" sound. Too often many complain that today's music lacks substance and introspection, however Ron Raxx and Nyasia Chane'l are proof that music can still show vulnerability and still be marketable. Keep an eye out for Ron Raxx as he is well on his way to becoming a household name, and star in this industry.Instagram: @RonRaxxTwitter: @RonRaxxInstagram: @Nyasia_Chanel_Twitter: @Nyasia_Chanel_