Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Nyasia Chane'l's "Rain" Continues to Make Waves One Year After Its Release
By: L&B Consultation
"Rain": The Signature Song from Emerging Nyasia Chane';
Crafted by Nyasia Chane'l, "Rain" is a sultry ballad that captures the vulnerability and passion of falling in love. With influences from legendary acts such as SWV, Ashanti, and New Edition, the track has earned its place among iconic "elemental love songs" through its rich emotional tapestry and magnetic appeal. Its staying power on streaming platforms and continued airplay on major radio stations including Sirius XM (The Heat, Heart & Soul).
A Unique Blend of Music and Wine
The celebration of "Rain" takes on a flavorful new dimension through Nyasia Chane'l's collaboration with Keisha Chanelle Wines. This partnership has produced an exclusive Rosé, designed to embody the love and passion that "Rain" represents. Crafted by Lakeisha Robinson, Founder and CEO of Keisha Chanelle Wines, the Rosé features bright notes of wild cherry, strawberry, and watermelon, with a crisp, dry finish. The result is a sensory experience that mirrors the soulful romance of Nyasia's music.
"Music and wine are both forms of storytelling,"
A Celebration of Culture and Artistry
Beyond its artistic value, this collaboration highlights the power of Black women's entrepreneurship and creativity. "I'm thrilled to partner with Lakeisha Robinson to create something meaningful for women of color," Nyasia says. "Together, we're not just making wine; we're celebrating our culture, our artistry, and our shared experiences."
Nyasia Chane'l: A Multifaceted Talent
Known for her signature "Neo-Hip-Hop Soul" sound, Nyasia Chane'l seamlessly blends elements of soul, pop, and hip-hop. Her discography, which includes successful releases like "Midsummer Dream," "Impatience,"
Keisha Chanelle Wines: Where Elegance Meets Expression
Keisha Chanelle Wines is celebrated for its dedication to crafting exceptional wines that capture the essence of their origins. The partnership with Nyasia Chane'l underscores their mission to merge wine with art, culture, and community. "This collaboration is a testament to the synergy between music and wine," says Lakeisha Robinson. "Both celebrate creativity, emotion, and connection."
A Year of Success and Beyond
As "Rain" continues to inspire fans around the world, Nyasia Chane'l shows no signs of slowing down. In October of 2024 Nyasia released the official remix to "Rain" featuring rising R&B Crooner RoqOfficial the winner of her "RainOpenVerse"
In the first quarter of 2025 Nyasia and her company Creative & Soulful Entertainment intends to release the "Rain" EP featuring a collection of the remixes from all participating artists as a package with the "Rain" wine collaboration with Keisha Chanelle Wines.
https://www.youtube.com/
For more information
www.NyasiaChanel.com
Contact
Timothy Crosby
***@lbconsultation.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse