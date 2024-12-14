Nyasia Chane'l's "Rain" Continues to Make Waves One Year After Its Release

Nyasia Chane'l

-- Rising R&B star Nyasia Chane'l is celebrating the enduring success of her hit single "Rain" one year after its release. Originally unveiled in 2023, "Rain" has become a timeless anthem of love and longing, resonating deeply with audiences across generations. To mark this milestone, Nyasia is taking her artistry to new heights with an exclusive partnership with Keisha Chanelle Wines, launching a Rosé of Pinot Noir inspired by the song's essence.Crafted by Nyasia Chane'l, "Rain" is a sultry ballad that captures the vulnerability and passion of falling in love. With influences from legendary acts such as SWV, Ashanti, and New Edition, the track has earned its place among iconic "elemental love songs" through its rich emotional tapestry and magnetic appeal. Its staying power on streaming platforms and continued airplay on major radio stations including Sirius XM (The Heat, Heart & Soul).The celebration of "Rain" takes on a flavorful new dimension through Nyasia Chane'l's collaboration with Keisha Chanelle Wines. This partnership has produced an exclusive Rosé, designed to embody the love and passion that "Rain" represents. Crafted by Lakeisha Robinson, Founder and CEO of Keisha Chanelle Wines, the Rosé features bright notes of wild cherry, strawberry, and watermelon, with a crisp, dry finish. The result is a sensory experience that mirrors the soulful romance of Nyasia's music."Music and wine are both forms of storytelling,"says Nyasia Chane'l. "With every sip of this Rosé, I want people to feel the same connection and emotion they do when they listen to 'Rain.' It's about creating an experience that resonates."Beyond its artistic value, this collaboration highlights the power of Black women's entrepreneurship and creativity. "I'm thrilled to partner with Lakeisha Robinson to create something meaningful for women of color," Nyasia says. "Together, we're not just making wine; we're celebrating our culture, our artistry, and our shared experiences."Known for her signature "Neo-Hip-Hop Soul" sound, Nyasia Chane'l seamlessly blends elements of soul, pop, and hip-hop. Her discography, which includes successful releases like "Midsummer Dream," "Impatience,"and "Sticky Wicked," showcases her dynamic range and storytelling prowess. As an independent artist, she has graced stages alongside industry legends and performed at prestigious venues, solidifying her reputation as one of the most sort after emerging performers.Keisha Chanelle Wines is celebrated for its dedication to crafting exceptional wines that capture the essence of their origins. The partnership with Nyasia Chane'l underscores their mission to merge wine with art, culture, and community. "This collaboration is a testament to the synergy between music and wine," says Lakeisha Robinson. "Both celebrate creativity, emotion, and connection."As "Rain" continues to inspire fans around the world, Nyasia Chane'l shows no signs of slowing down. In October of 2024 Nyasia released the official remix to "Rain" featuring rising R&B Crooner RoqOfficial the winner of her "RainOpenVerse"Challenge. Out of numerous submissions to the #RainChallenge on social media, Nyasia was blown away by RoqOfficial's soul-stirring rendition. Roq who is no mere upstart, gained the attention of the legendary DJ Enuff with his single "Can I Have You," which soon began spinning on New York's Hot 97 and is currently gaining widespread attention.In the first quarter of 2025 Nyasia and her company Creative & Soulful Entertainment intends to release the "Rain" EP featuring a collection of the remixes from all participating artists as a package with the "Rain" wine collaboration with Keisha Chanelle Wines.For more information