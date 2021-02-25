News By Tag
Constant, Cloud Infrastructure Provider, Announces Additions to Executive Leadership
Constant, A Leader In Global Cloud Infrastructure Announces Additions To Its Executive Leadership Team.
By: Constant
"I am delighted to welcome J.J., Matt, and Shonal to the Constant team," said Founder and Executive Chairman, David Aninowsky. "J.J. has a proven track record of building and managing high-growth technology enterprises. Our new executive team members bring deep expertise in their respective fields and share our passion for optimizing global cloud infrastructure. I'm confident that our new team members will have a significant impact on our continued innovation and in supporting our rapid growth."
Kardwell's executive leadership experience spans over 20 years. Prior to joining Constant, Kardwell was CEO and Co-founder of EverString, which was acquired by ZoomInfo Kardwell also spent 10 years at the growth equity firm Summit Partners, where he was a managing director and involved in nearly $2 billion of transactions, including two IPOs. Kardwell has been an investor and board member for numerous public and private technology, software, and business services companies, including MACOM, a communications semiconductor company, and HelpSystems, a data center operations automation software company. Kardwell is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School.
"I am thrilled to have joined the innovation leader in the alternative cloud provider market," said Kardwell. "I have had the privilege of knowing David and the Constant team, and of watching the Company grow, for more than 10 years. Constant is the most significant founder-owned company in the cloud infrastructure sector. It is exceedingly rare for a company to reach the scale that Constant has without ever raising money from investors, and the Company's success is a testament to its unrivaled technology platform, exceptional team, and David's vision. I look forward to building on the Company's significant success, and to bringing Constant's automated cloud infrastructure solutions to even more users around the world."
Matt Amundson, Constant's new CMO, brings more than 17 years of sales and marketing experience. Amundson was previously the CMO of EverString, and also held go-to-market roles at TIBCO, Marketo, FGXI and Red Bull. Shonal Narayan joins the Constant leadership team with more than 14 years of experience managing critical marketing functions including at EverString and Marketo.
Constant was founded by David Aninowsky in 1996 and evolved from being a pioneer in the managed infrastructure market, to being the fastest-growing alternative cloud provider of scale. In 2014, Constant launched its flagship product, Vultr, solidifying its developer-first mission to automate cloud infrastructure. More than 1.3 million customers from nearly every country in the world have come to rely on Constant, and have launched more than 30 million cloud servers through its platform.
Constant® is on a developer-first mission to automate cloud infrastructure. Constant's flagship product, Vultr® is a favorite among developers, serving over 1.3 million customers with flexible, scalable, global cloud computing and bare metal solutions. Learn more at www.constant.com.
