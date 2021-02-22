News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
It is time The 2021 Encore Gospel Celebration Of Unity Virtual Concert can be ordered starting today
This star-studded event features 18 of the top Gospel artists. The day has finally arrived February 27th. You can now order this blessed & anointed virtual concert. We all need to refresh and thanks to Octet Productions & Terk Entertainment we can.
By: JS MEDIA GROUP
What's wonderful is that you can view it from the comfort of your sofa or create your own dance floor right in your living room. With their producing partner, Never before has a star-studded group of so many of the top Gospel performers convened for one event. In addition, celebrated actor Anthony Anderson will host the event and Morris Chestnut and Lamman Rucker will make special presentations. The evening will also be graced with the presence of the Queen of Gospel Music Pastor Shirley Caesar and Golden Globe and NAACP Image Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson.
This virtual concert is a chance not only for you to be inspired, but to gift a ticket to a family, friend, or relative. It's always better to give than to receive. Bless someone with this remarkable gift of praise and unity. The lineup is amazing. After 2020, we all need something positive to look forward to. 2021 has brought us "The Encore Gospel Celebration of Unity Virtual Concert" as a final event honoring Black History Month. No detail was left out of this concert. It is truly a spectacular event that you must witness to believe. You will be dazzled by the lineup of celebrated Gospel superstars including Fred Hammond, Tye Tribbett, Israel Houghton, Le'Andria Johnson, Marvin Sapp, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Deitrick Haddon, Jonathan McReynolds, Ghanian gospel sensation Joe Mettle, and many, many more!
Your virtual ticket gets you a front-row seat to this amazing awe-inspiring Encore Gospel Celebration of Unity. We will always be stronger together, Not only is this the theme for "The Encore Gospel Celebration of Unity," this Concert was created to start an inspirational movement. Here is how you get your tickets: Go to https://celebrationofunity.org and be a part of worldwide healing because we are stronger together. You can also gift tickets to your family, friends, and relatives on the site. You will be so glad you did!
Media Contact
Josh Steinbeck Media Group
info@dacasongs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse