80 Year Old Rapper Peggy Spolar is about to take over the Rap game, she is a legendary Philly Girl

Peggy Spolar got props rhyming freestyle from industry professionals like OutKast, Master P, Lil Pippin, and members of the Dogg Pound. She was befriended by members of the Wu-Tang Clan, Nelly's Camp, Don King's Family, and the Jackson Family.

By: JoshMediaGroup